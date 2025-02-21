Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2025) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, congratulates for Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA) ("Siyata") for being named by T-Mobile as a leading 5G Ecosystem technology.





Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA)

T-Mobile's T-priority press conference follow-up press release, titled T-Mobile Wins Landmark Connectivity Deal with the City of New York, Enhancing Public Safety and Affordability named Siyata as one of "The Most Advanced 5G Ecosystem for First Responders." The T-Mobile press release included many parallels to the 247marketnews.com editorial on how direct-to-cell satellite connectivity services are an ideal opportunity for Siyata, which was published on February 11, 2025.





T-Mobile T-Priority

To read the T-Mobile's T-Priority Boost Siyata Mobile's Prospects editorial on 247marketnews.com, please click here.





For most companies, being called out by a massive company, like T-Mobile, as a key player in their industry is the game changer, but Siyata has an ace up its sleeve. Siyata is due to announce the date that it will "Unveil Pivotal Corporate Milestone," which, logically speaking, must be much bigger than the T-Mobile release.

Obviously, this is a can't miss event and investors would be wise to keep an eye on Siyata.

Stay Tuned: Don't Miss Out

To ensure you don't miss the announcement, we encourage you to sign up for additional information

Siyata's Investor Relations Portal: https://ir.siyata.net .

. Follow Siyata on X: https://x.com/SiyataMobile .

. Click here for Siyata's investor presentation.

We thank you for your patience, as Siyata finalizes the details of this exceptional announcement, which Siyata will publish as soon as its possible.

For Investor Relation inquiries or to sign up for updates, please click here.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers, including first responders, transportation, logistics, and more. Their mission is to enable effective communication in critical moments through innovative technology.

About 24/7 Market News

24/7 MarketNews is a leading market news platform for public companies. As a pioneer in digital media, we are dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information. We take great pride in creating innovative public relations campaigns that help our clients reach their target audience.

Please go to www.247marketnews.com for further information.

