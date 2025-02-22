Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2025) - CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp. (TSXV: CTV) (OTCQB: CTVFF) ("CleanTech" or the "Company") announces that the following CleanTech common shares were issued pursuant to the Shares for Services Agreements with its senior management team effective November 1, 2024 and detailed in the news releases dated October 8, 2024 and November 14, 2024 (the "Shares for Services Agreement").

Since November 1, 2024, 1,193,203 shares have been issued under the Shares for Services Agreements in lieu of 15% of senior management salaries.

The table below sets out each individual issuance:

Name of Officer Date of Issuance Number of

Shares CAD $

Amount Deemed Price

per Share Alex Bayer

(Bayer Law Corporation) November 1, 2024 33,332 $1,250.00 $0.0375 Alex Bayer

(Bayer Law Corporation) December 1, 2024 37,037 $1,250.00 $0.03375 Rob Van Drunen December 1, 2024 92,593 $3,125.00 $0.03375 John Lee December 1, 2024 44,444 $1,500 $0.03375 Ron Espell December 1, 2024 142,694 $4,812.50 $0.03375 Alex Bayer

(Bayer Law Corporation) January 2, 2025 41,667 $1,250.00 $0.03 Rob Van Drunen January 2, 2025 104,167 $3,125.00 $0.03 John Lee January 2, 2025 50,000 $1,500 $0.03 Ron Espell January 2, 2025 164,874 $4,946.22 $0.03 Alex Bayer

(Bayer Law Corporation) February 3, 2025 55,556 $1,250.00 $0.0225 Rob Van Drunen February 3, 2025 138,889 $3,125.00 $0.0225 John Lee February 3, 2025 66,667 $1,500 $0.0225 Ron Espell February 3, 2025 221,283 $4,978.88 $0.0225 TOTAL:

1,193,203 $33,612.60



Securities issued pursuant to the Shares for Services Agreement are subject to regulatory four month hold periods.

The Company confirms that these shares issuances have not resulted in the creation of a new Control Person.

About CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp.

CleanTech is an exploration-stage mining company focused on vanadium and critical mineral resources. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Gibellini vanadium project in Nevada, United States.

Further information on CleanTech can be found at www.cleantechvanadium.com.

