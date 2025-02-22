Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2025) - CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp. (TSXV: CTV) (OTCQB: CTVFF) ("CleanTech" or the "Company") announces that the following CleanTech common shares were issued pursuant to the Shares for Services Agreements with its senior management team effective November 1, 2024 and detailed in the news releases dated October 8, 2024 and November 14, 2024 (the "Shares for Services Agreement").
Since November 1, 2024, 1,193,203 shares have been issued under the Shares for Services Agreements in lieu of 15% of senior management salaries.
The table below sets out each individual issuance:
|Name of Officer
|Date of Issuance
|Number of
Shares
|CAD $
Amount
|Deemed Price
per Share
|Alex Bayer
(Bayer Law Corporation)
|November 1, 2024
|33,332
|$1,250.00
|$0.0375
|Alex Bayer
(Bayer Law Corporation)
|December 1, 2024
|37,037
|$1,250.00
|$0.03375
|Rob Van Drunen
|December 1, 2024
|92,593
|$3,125.00
|$0.03375
|John Lee
|December 1, 2024
|44,444
|$1,500
|$0.03375
|Ron Espell
|December 1, 2024
|142,694
|$4,812.50
|$0.03375
|Alex Bayer
(Bayer Law Corporation)
|January 2, 2025
|41,667
|$1,250.00
|$0.03
|Rob Van Drunen
|January 2, 2025
|104,167
|$3,125.00
|$0.03
|John Lee
|January 2, 2025
|50,000
|$1,500
|$0.03
|Ron Espell
|January 2, 2025
|164,874
|$4,946.22
|$0.03
|Alex Bayer
(Bayer Law Corporation)
|February 3, 2025
|55,556
|$1,250.00
|$0.0225
|Rob Van Drunen
|February 3, 2025
|138,889
|$3,125.00
|$0.0225
|John Lee
|February 3, 2025
|66,667
|$1,500
|$0.0225
|Ron Espell
|February 3, 2025
|221,283
|$4,978.88
|$0.0225
|TOTAL:
|1,193,203
|$33,612.60
Securities issued pursuant to the Shares for Services Agreement are subject to regulatory four month hold periods.
The Company confirms that these shares issuances have not resulted in the creation of a new Control Person.
About CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp.
CleanTech is an exploration-stage mining company focused on vanadium and critical mineral resources. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Gibellini vanadium project in Nevada, United States.
Further information on CleanTech can be found at www.cleantechvanadium.com.
