CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), has signed a 10-year lease agreement with ZOOMLION to relocate its operations to CTPark Tatabánya, marking one of the most significant transactions of the year in Hungary's industrial and logistics real estate market.

Through an agreement signed on 20 February, Zoomlion will invest €100m in technology in their factory at CTPark Tatabánya, where CTP will tailor the 35,000 sqm TBN5 logistics building to meet Zoomlion's production of high-quality and efficient scissor lifts and boom lifts. In addition, the Chinese manufacturing company will utilize outdoor areas, newly constructed service facilities, and a 20,000 sqm testing zone.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. is a global leader in construction and agricultural machinery manufacturing. Present in Hungary since 2021 with its premium products, this new development represents a significant milestone in the company's local growth trajectory.

Zoomlion selected CTPark Tatabánya for its state-of-the-art, built-to-suit (BTS) capabilities, including a custom-built, sustainably designed, and renovated building equipped with environmentally conscious technologies. Beyond the modernization of the 35,000 sqm existing building, the company will also gain access to related services in adjacent areas.

The location of CTPark Tatabánya was a critical factor in the decision. Situated near the M1 highway, the park provides seamless connectivity to major transit routes linking Eastern and Western Europe. Additionally, its proximity to Budapest, Bratislava, and Vienna ensures efficient service to the company's partners across the region.

Another key consideration was the logistics park's position within the rapidly growing industrial zone of the Tatabánya-Komárom region, one of Hungary's fastest-expanding economic hubs. This area is home to numerous global enterprises, including leading international automotive companies.

CTP's proactive and flexible approach to meeting client needs was instrumental in finalizing the agreement. In this instance, CTP is adapting the existing facility to ZOOMLION's specific requirements and will provide services in the newly developed buildings.

CTP not only develops and retains ownership of its real estate portfolio over the long term but also delivers exceptional property management services. This includes providing sustainable energy solutions cost-effectively and ensuring efficient maintenance with rapid response times, guaranteeing top-quality service for its tenants.

CTP's deep local expertise and commitment to delivering high-quality developments on time and within budget are key drivers of its success. For Zoomlion's facility, the focus is on providing a tailored solution that meets the specific needs of its tenants.

"We chose CTPark Tatabánya as the base for our operations because CTP offers high-quality, sustainable properties and services, allowing us to fully focus on our production and logistics activities. We are excited to fully leverage our newly established localized factory to provide products and services to both local and European customers with greater efficiency and convenience. This strategic move will not only enhance our operational capabilities but also strengthen our service delivery in the region," commented Wang Yongxiang, Co-President of Zoomlion.

"We are delighted to welcome Zoomlion to CTPark Tatabánya, one of the world's leading manufacturers in its field. Their addition to our tenant community marks another milestone in building partnerships with globally renowned companies. I emphasize the term partner because CTP's strategic goal is to foster long-term collaborations, enabling mutual growth and success. CTPark Tatabánya is highly sought after by tenants due to its excellent location and position in one of Hungary's most rapidly developing economic zones," said Dr. Ferenc Gondi, Managing Director of CTP Hungary.

