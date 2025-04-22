Regulatory News:

CTP N.V. ('CTP' or the 'Company'), Europe's largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, today announces the voting results of the resolutions submitted to the Annual General Meeting of CTP N.V. ('AGM'), held on 22 April 2025.

At 25 March 2025, the record date for the AGM, the total number of issued ordinary CTP N.V. shares was 473,285,561 ordinary shares of which 6,562 are held by CTP as treasury shares. As a result, the total number of voting rights amounted to 473,278,999. There were 442,863,290 ordinary shares represented at the AGM, representing 93.57% of the outstanding ordinary shares at the record date.

All resolutions proposed at the AGM have been adopted. The agenda items and the voting results are listed at the end of this press release. Percentages have been rounded.

During the AGM the Chair of the Board of Directors, Ms. Barbara Knoflach, announced that she will step down by the end of the year. Ms. Barbara Knoflach has chaired the Board of Directors with great dedication since the IPO in 2021, in this period the Company transformed from a fully private company to the listed industry-leader it is today. Remon Vos on behalf of the Board of Directors thanks Ms. Barbara Knoflach for her contributions and strong involvement over the past years. The search for a replacement has been started.

The AGM approved a final dividend of €0.30 per ordinary share for the financial year 2024. The total 2024 dividend amounts to €0.59 per ordinary share, which equates a Company specific adjusted EPRA EPS pay-out of 74%.

The final dividend will be paid either in cash or in shares, at the election of the shareholder. Shareholders are requested to make their election known through their custodian, bank, or stockbroker, who will communicate the preferred election to the Company's Paying Agent, ING Bank N.V. If no choice is made during the election period, the dividend will be paid by way of a scrip dividend, i.e. in shares.

The dividend in shares is exempt from Dutch dividend withholding tax and the dividend in cash will be paid after the deduction of 15% Dutch dividend withholding tax (if applicable).

The stock fraction for the shares dividend will be based on the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Company's shares on Euronext Amsterdam of the last three trading days of the election period, ending on 9 May 2025. Rights to fractions of shares will be paid in cash. The Company will announce the conversion ratio for the final dividend on 12 May 2025 and the dividend will be paid out on 15 May 2025.

A timetable of key events is provided below:

24 April 2025 Ex-dividend before opening of business 25 April 2025 Record date dividend at close of business 28 April 2025 Start election period stock or cash dividend 9 May 2025 including End election period 15 May 2025 Payment date dividend (cash and new shares)

Resolution For Against Abstention Total shares cast1 Vote Vote Vote 2(b). Remuneration report (advisory vote) 437,941,934 98.91% 4,847,758 1.09% 73,598 442,863,290 93.57% 2(d). Adoption of the 2024 annual accounts of the Company 442,601,836 99.95% 215,201 0.05% 46,253 442,863,290 93.57% 2(e). Adoption of the final dividend over the financial year 2024 442,646,691 99.95% 215,201 0.05% 1,398 442,863,290 93.57% 3(a). Discharge of the Company's executive directors from liability for their duties in the financial year 2024 441,896,886 99.79% 920,151 0.21% 46,253 442,863,290 93.57% 3(b). Discharge of the Company's non-executive directors from liability for their duties in the financial year 2024 441,896,886 99.79% 920,151 0.21% 46,253 442,863,290 93.57% 4. Re-appointment of Mr. Richard Wilkinson as executive director of the Company 442,374,631 99.89% 481,261 0.11% 7,398 442,863,290 93.57% 5(a). Amendment of the base salary of an executive director of the Company 442,855,738 100% 0 0% 7,552 442,863,290 93.57% 5(b). Amendment of compensation of the Senior Independent Director 435,222,086 98.28% 7,633,652 1.72% 7,552 442,863,290 93.57% 6(a). Appointment external auditor to audit the Company's financial statements (i) Re-appointment KPMG for the financial year 2025 442,855,892 100% 0 0% 7,398 442,863,290 93.57% 6(a). Appointment external auditor to audit the Company's financial statements (ii) Appointment PwC for the financial year 2026, 2027 and 2028 442,855,892 100% 0 0% 7,398 442,863,290 93.57% 6(b). Appointment external auditor to carry out the assurance of the Company's sustainability reporting (i) Appointment KPMG for the financial year 2025 442,855,892 100% 0 0% 7,398 442,863,290 93.57% 6(b). Appointment external auditor to carry out the assurance of the Company's sustainability reporting (ii) Appointment PwC for the financial year 2026, 2027 and 2028 442,855,892 100% 0 0% 7,398 442,863,290 93.57% 7(a). Issue shares 394,934,212 89.18% 47,921,680 10.82% 7,398 442,863,290 93.57% 7(b). Restrict or exclude pre-emptive rights 373,558,913 84.35% 69,296,979 15.65% 7,398 442,863,290 93.57% 7(c). Issue shares or grant rights to subscribe for shares pursuant to an interim scrip dividend 442,726,984 99.97% 128,908 0.03% 7,398 442,863,290 93.57% 7(d). Restrict or exclude pre-emptive rights in relation to an interim scrip dividend 442,635,260 99.95% 220,632 0.05% 7,398 442,863,290 93.57% 7(e). Acquire shares in the share capital of the Company 442,596,444 99.97% 134,320 0.03% 132,526 442,863,290 93.57% 1 Including abstentions

