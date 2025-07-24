Regulatory News:

CTP N.V. ('CTP' or the 'Company'), Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, today announces the successful signing of a 5-year1 €500 million unsecured syndicated sustainability-linked loan facility at a fixed all-in cost of 3.7%.

The syndication met very strong demand from both existing and new lenders resulting in being over 2x oversubscribed. SMBC and ING acted as Global Coordinators and Sustainability Coordinators. The syndicate comprises a group of 13 European and Asian banks.

The facility will be primarily used to refinance the syndicated loan executed in 2023 allowing CTP to achieve material interest savings and reduce the overall cost of debt.

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed owner, developer, and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, owning 13.4 million sqm of GLA across 10 countries as at 31 March 2025. CTP certifies all new buildings to BREEAM Very good or better and earned a negligible-risk ESG rating by Sustainalytics, underlining its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit CTP's corporate website: www.ctp.eu

1 Facility tenor is 3+1+1 years with the extensions at CTP's discretion

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250723017788/en/

Contacts:

CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES:

Maarten Otte, Head of Investor Relations and Capital Markets

Mobile: +420 730 197 500

Email: maarten.otte@ctp.eu