The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 24.02.2025Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 24.02.2025Aktien1 US72341W1062 Ping An Healthcare & Technology Co. Ltd. Unsp. ADR2 CA88410L1022 Thiogenesis Therapeutics Corp.3 AU0000155228 MTM Critical Metals Ltd.4 CA02527W2085 American Copper Development Corp.5 DK0063631999 DanCann Pharma A/S6 CA85941M8806 Sterling Metals Corp.7 LU2999653251 Younited Financial S.A.Anleihen/Fonds1 FR001400XLI1 BPCE S.A.2 US17275RBW16 Cisco Systems Inc.3 US23331ABU25 D.R.Horton Inc.4 US50077LBM72 Kraft Heinz Foods Co.5 US57636QBF00 Mastercard Inc.6 US57636QBG82 Mastercard Inc.7 XS3005084648 Palladium Securities 2 S.A.8 US427866BN75 The Hershey Co.9 US427866BL10 The Hershey Co.10 US427866BK37 The Hershey Co.11 XS3011736108 United Utilities Water Finance PLC12 XS3010578493 Arion Bank hf.13 DE000CZ45ZK9 Commerzbank AG14 DE000CZ45ZL7 Commerzbank AG15 USP3579ECX33 Dominikanische Republik16 FR001400UHA2 Edenred SE17 XS3008526298 Kraft Heinz Foods Co.18 XS3009472989 NatWest Group PLC19 USG8539EAC96 Studio City Company Ltd.20 USG85381AF13 Studio City Finance Ltd.21 US427866BM92 The Hershey Co.22 US17275RCA86 Cisco Systems Inc.23 XS3010301185 Athene Global Funding24 US06738ECZ60 Barclays PLC25 US06738ECY95 Barclays PLC26 US06738ECX13 Barclays PLC27 FR001400XHB4 CCF Holding SAS28 US17275RBX98 Cisco Systems Inc.29 USP3579ECW59 Dominikanische Republik30 US25714PFC77 Dominikanische Republik31 USC3535CAR90 First Quantum Minerals Ltd.32 DE000A4DE917 Luana AG33 US686329AB98 ORIX Corp.34 USU77543AA11 Rollins Inc.35 US775711AA21 Rollins Inc.36 US83012AAD19 Sixth Street Speciality Lending Inc.37 US89352HBG39 TransCanada PipeLines Ltd.38 DE000A254NF5 Veganz Group AG39 XS3009627939 ABN AMRO Bank N.V.40 XS3009603831 ABN AMRO Bank N.V.41 US17275RBZ47 Cisco Systems Inc.42 US17275RBY71 Cisco Systems Inc.43 US50077LBN55 Kraft Heinz Foods Co.44 DE000HEL0DV2 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale45 DE000HEL0DU4 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale46 LU0206716028 IAMF - Provita World Fund R47 LI0008232220 LGT Sustainable Strategy 4 Years48 LI0008232162 LGT Sustainable Strategy 3 Years49 DE0005315121 RSI International UI50 DE000A0J3UE9 PSM Value Strategy UI