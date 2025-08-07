Sterling Metals Corp.: Sterling Metals Commences Phase 2 Drilling and Provides Exploration Update at the Soo Copper Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG)(OTCQB:SAGGF) ("Sterling" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its Phase 2 drill program at it's 100%-owned Soo Copper Project ("Soo Copper" or the "Project") located in Batchewana Bay, Ontario. Since completing its Phase 1 drill program, the Company has been advancing its Phase 2 plan by re-logging historical drill core, reinterpreting geophysical data, and conducting further analysis of the 2-kilometre (km) x 1km area of interest. These efforts aim to identify new near surface mineralization and trace the down dip extensions of the GFP porphyry dyke swarms discovered during the initial drill program. Concurrently, the Company has expanded its soil sampling and prospecting program to further define new targets across the 30km-wide copper mineralized system. Highlights from this targeting and expansion work is listed below.

Highlights

A 3,000 metre (m) to 5,000m drill plan has been designed to test the area of interest, defined through Phase 1 drilling, historical drill data and geophysical interpretations.

Phase 2 testing will focus on four primary target areas (Figure 1): Down-dip extension of the GFP porphyry dyke swarm intersected in the Phase 1 program, where all the MJ-series holes intercepted the GFP porphyry including MJ-01 which returned 359.6m of 0.26% Cu, 0.011% Mo, 0.05g/t Au and 1.4g/t Ag (Figure 2); Near surface expression of the ZTEM resistivity low anomaly believed to represent the feeder system to the GFP porphyry dyke swarm, coinciding with the strongest soil anomalies and outcropping mineralization (Figure 2); Depth extension of the Richards Breccia, where historical returning strong mineralization including, R2301 with 38.63m @ 1.06% Cu, 0.07g/t Au and 3.55g/t Ag, and R2304 with 50.17m @ 0.88% Cu, 4.56g/t Ag and 0.09g/t Au. 1 Notably, GFP porphyry clasts were observed in both holes (see Figure 1 for plan map); and Near surface resistivity lows along the 1.5km corridor, interpreted to be linked to a broader ZTEM resistivity low (Figure 2).

Three field teams have been mobilized to advance exploration across the broader mineralized system. Despite up to 15m of cover and limited outcrop the teams have: Expanded the copper in soil anomaly along trend to the southwest to over 5km and identified new areas of interest in the north west 3km from the targeted drill area and 5km from the historic Tribag mine (Figure 4); Identified new bornite and chalcopyrite in outcrop ~3km from the targeted drill area in Phase 2 (Figure 5); and Relogged historical core identifying GFP porphyry dyke occurrences in several historical series holes from the 1960s as well as several holes up to 1km from the current area of interest in 1990s series drill holes.

New geophysical inversions were completed on the 23km2 Dias IP/Resistivity survey. The property wide magnetic survey and 23km2 drone magnetic survey show a refined model supporting the current hypothesis of the GFP porphyry dyke having multiples "fingers" or splays with promising structural trends within the current target areas that may represent a larger feeder system.

Mathew Wilson, CEO and Director of Sterling Metals commented, "We are set to deliver the longest consecutive drill program this project has seen in decades. Situated in a top ten global mining jurisdiction, 1 hour from Sault St Marie and 20km from rail with direct access to a deep water port, the intangibles of this project allow the Soo Copper Project to stand out in a world of many potentially geologically strong copper projects. In addition, Prime Minister Carney has suggested critical metals infrastructure can count towards future NATO spend commitments. There remains one message in Canada in this new global political environment: we need critical metals, and we need them now."

Figure 1. Soo Copper Phase 2 Drill Plan Map1

Plan map shows potential drill holes across the ~1.5km x 1km current area of interest. Note drill hole numbers are approximate and subject to change.

Figure 2. MJ Corridor Drill Targets

First three planned holes in the nearly 1.5km corridor tested in the Phase 1 drill program. Targeting will focus on the down dip extension of the GFP porphyry dyke swarms found in the MJ series holes as well as along strike in similar resistivity lows and then targeting the larger resistivity low body from the 2015 ZTEM survey. Note drill hole numbers are approximate and subject to change.

Figure 3. Near Surface Expression of ZTEM

Planned hole targets below a massive magnetite vein, below the lowest resistivity anomaly from the DIAS IP survey and the surface expression and lowest resistivity body of the 2015 ZTEM survey. Note Plan 25-01 on this image is 25-05 in Figure 1.

Figure 4. Regional Soil Map1

Updated soil sample grid. 2,400 soils are planned for this summer program while over 50 rock samples have been taken in the last 30 days.

Figure 5. Copper Sample Pictures

Outcrop samples SCFS-25-41 and SCFS-25-62 demonstrating bornite and chalcopyrite in mafic volcanics. Drilling to date suggests bornite is primarily present in mafic volcanics when in proximity to pre-mineral porphyry rocks. Samples have been shipped to the lab and assays are pending.

1 Independent Technical Report entitled "Technical Report on the Copper Road Property", dated April 29, 2024, prepared by Kelly Malcolm, P.Geo., for Sterling Metals Corp.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Niemi, P.Geo., Senior Vice President, Exploration and Evaluation for Sterling Metals has reviewed and approved the technical information presented herein.

About Sterling Metals

Sterling Metals (TSXV: SAG and OTCQB: SAGGF) is a mineral exploration company focused on large scale and high-grade Canadian exploration opportunities. The Company is advancing the 25,000-hectare Copper Road Project in Ontario which has past production, and multiple breccia and porphyry targets strategically located near robust infrastructure and the 29,000-hectare Adeline Project in Labrador which covers an entire sediment-hosted copper belt with significant silver credits. Both opportunities have demonstrated potential for important new copper discoveries, underscoring Sterling's commitment to pioneering exploration in mineral rich Canada.

