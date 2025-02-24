Anzeige
Montag, 24.02.2025
851 % Rendite in 30 Tagen: Die KI-Aktie, die seit der Integration von Deepseek R1 Wellen schlägt!
WKN: A1KAQD | ISIN: GG00B79WC100 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
24.02.2025 08:31 Uhr
SWEF: Seventh Capital Distribution Update

Finanznachrichten News

DJ SWEF: Seventh Capital Distribution Update 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: Seventh Capital Distribution Update 
24-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited 
(the "Company" or "SEREF") 
Seventh Capital Distribution Update 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited announces that, in connection with the capital distribution announced on 
20 February 2025, the Company has compulsorily redeemed as at the close of business on 21 February 2025 on a pro rata 
basis 45,889,830 SEREF shares at a price of GBP1.0024 per share. 
Fractions of shares produced by the applicable redemption ratios have not been redeemed and therefore the number of 
shares redeemed in respect of each shareholder has been rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares. 
Payments of redemption monies are expected to be effected either through CREST (in the case of shares held in 
uncertificated form) or by cheque/BACS (in the case of shares held in certificated form) by 28 February 2025. Any 
certificates currently in circulation will be superseded by a new certificate which will be distributed to certificated 
shareholders by 28 February 2025. 
Following the redemption, the Company has 148,039,803 shares in issue and the total number of voting rights is 
148,039,803. The new ISIN, GG00BTZJM644, in respect of the remaining shares which have not been redeemed has been 
enabled and is available for transactions from 8.00 a.m. on 24 February 2025. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary 
 
Duke Le Prevost 
T: +44 (0) 203 5303 660 
E: starwood@apexgroup.com 
 
Notes: 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock 
Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. 
www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com 
 
The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of 
Starwood Capital Group. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GG00BTZJM644 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      SWEF 
LEI Code:    5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
        3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  376911 
EQS News ID:  2090003 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2090003&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
