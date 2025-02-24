Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - Argo Living Soils Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTC Pink: ARLSF) (FSE: 94Y0) ("Argo" or the "Company") announced that it has begun the process of listing its common stock on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB"), operated by OTC Markets Group.

The Company anticipates that its shares will begin trading under the same symbol: ARLSF on the OTCQB once the listing process is complete and all necessary approvals are obtained.

"Listing on the OTCQB is an important step in our company's growth," said Robert Intile, CEO, "We believe that this listing will increase our visibility within the investment community, provide greater access to our shares for a broader range of investors, and enhance liquidity."

The OTCQB is a premier marketplace for developing companies, offering a cost-effective and efficient way to access the U.S. capital markets. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must meet certain requirements, including current financial reporting, annual verification, and management certification.

Additionally, Argo has received gross proceeds of $710,600 CDN from the exercise of 1,776,500 warrants at a price of $0.40 per share since February 1, 2025. This influx of capital further strengthens the Company's financial position. The Company also reports that it currently does not have any outstanding options, convertible debt or outstanding debentures. The Company will provide further updates as warranted.

About Argo Living Soils Corp.

The Company specializes in producing and developing organic fertilizer products The Company's vision and overall business plan are to create an established brand of organic and/or environmentally friendly products. The Company was founded in 2018.

We Seek Safe Harbor.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the Company achieving an OTCQB listing, the Company developing its technology and the Company creating a brand of organic and/or environmentally friendly products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "plans", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

