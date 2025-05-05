Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2025) - Argo Living Soils Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTCQB: ARLSF) (FSE: 94Y0) ("Argo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a research and development (R&D) agreement with Graphene Leaders Canada (GLC) Inc., an Alberta-based leader in high-quality dispersions of graphene and carbon nanomaterials, to develop a graphene nanoplatelet (GNP) additive for ready-mix concrete. This collaboration, formalized through a Phase 1 project proposal, marks a significant step in Argo's expansion into the green concrete market through its subsidiary, Argo Green Concrete Solutions Inc., leveraging bio-graphene technology to create stronger, more sustainable concrete products.

The North American ready-mix concrete market was valued at approximately USD 250 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% through 2030, driven by infrastructure development and increasing demand for sustainable construction materials. Argo's initiative aligns with this trend, targeting eco-friendly solutions that meet the construction industry's evolving needs.

Concrete production is one of the largest industrial sources of global CO2 emissions, responsible for approximately 8% of total emissions worldwide. Emerging research and scientific studies indicate that incorporating graphene into concrete can deliver transformative advantages, including:

Enhanced Strength: Graphene can increase concrete's compressive and tensile strength by up to 30%, allowing for more durable structures with less material.

Improved Durability: Graphene-enhanced concrete can be more resistant to cracking, water penetration, and freeze-thaw cycles, extending the lifespan of infrastructure.

Reduced Carbon Footprint: By improving strength, graphene additives can reduce the amount of cement needed, potentially lowering CO2 emissions by up to 20%.

Water Efficiency: Graphene can reduce the water required in concrete mixing, conserving resources and energy.

Scott Smale, Director of Argo Living Soils Corp. with over 20 years of experience in sustainable technology development, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Graphene Leaders Canada to pioneer graphene concrete solutions. This agreement is a critical step toward revolutionizing the construction industry with greener, stronger materials. We anticipate advancing to a feasibility study within three months to evaluate the commercial potential of this technology."

Terms of the R&D Agreement

Under the terms of the Phase 1 R&D agreement, Argo will fund GLC a $100,000 CDN project to design, produce, and test preliminary GNP formulations for ready-mix concrete, with a focus on evaluating improvements in durability through an independent material testing lab. The project, set to commence May 2025, aims to establish a proof-of-concept formulation that enhances key performance properties of concrete. Both parties have committed to leveraging their respective expertise-GLC's advanced graphene solution and production capabilities and Argo's sustainable technology innovations to achieve the project's objectives, with results guiding future phases of development.

About Argo Living Soils Corp.

Founded in 2018, Argo Living Soils Corp. specializes in organic product development, including biochar, soil amendments, biofertilizers, and now green concrete solutions. The Company aims to reduce global carbon emissions through sustainable agricultural and industrial innovations, creating a reputable brand of eco-friendly products.

About Graphene Leaders Canada (GLC) Inc.

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, GLC is a leading high-quality graphene and carbon nanomaterials dispersion company, focusing on industrial applications such as concrete, coatings, and water treatment. GLC's mission is to enhance product performance through advanced nanomaterial technologies.

