Eleving Group surpasses EUR 2.0 billion in issued loans



Eleving Group, a Baltic-headquartered global multi-brand fintech company, has reached two billion euros issued in loans since its inception in 2012.



Since surpassing the EUR 1.0 billion milestone in early 2022, Eleving Group has sustained its strong growth vector, leveraging opportunities in vehicle and consumer financing across 16 markets on three continents. This strategic expansion has led to a significant increase in business volumes, fueled by both rising customer demand and a robust financial model. As a result, the company has now served over 1.3 million clients, reflecting its footprint and market trust. Moreover, with an average annual portfolio growth of 25% between 2016 and 2024, Eleving Group has established itself as one of Europe's fastest-growing companies, ranking 41st on the Financial Times' "Europe's Long-Term Growth Champions 2024" survey of top performers over the past decade.



"Growth isn't just about getting bigger-it's about getting better. We've built something strong, something that works, and I am confident that we're still just getting started. Over the next two years, we plan to build on this momentum as we aim to nearly double our business. Our strategy is simple: go deeper into the markets we know, step into new ones with confidence, and create financial products that people actually want and that bring value to underserved communities across the world. When you build something great, people respond. And that's exactly what we're seeing in this recent milestone," on the achievement adds Modestas Sudnius, the CEO of Eleving Group.



In addition, to sustain the future growth trajectory, Eleving Group is currently conducting a public bond offering and expanding its 2023 Bond Program with new senior secured and guaranteed bonds (ISIN DE000A3LL7M4). The new offering features a fixed annual coupon rate of 13%, paid quarterly, with an issue price of 109%, translating to an estimated annual return of approximately 10%.



Investors from Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, and Germany can subscribe to Eleving Group bonds maturing on October 31, 2028, via online banking or brokerage services, or via Mintos marketplace until March 7, 2025.



The new bonds will be listed on the Nasdaq Riga and Frankfurt Stock Exchange regulated markets, with trading expected to commence on or around March 14, 2025. Detailed investment information, including the approved prospectus, can be found on Eleving Group's bond website: https://invest.eleving.com .



About Eleving Group



Eleving Group has driven innovation in financial technology around the world since its foundation in Latvia in 2012. As of today, the group operates in 16 markets and 3 continents, encouraging financial inclusion and upward social mobility in underserved communities around the globe. Eleving Group has developed a multi-brand portfolio for its vehicle and consumer finance business lines, with around 2/3 of the portfolio comprising secured vehicle loans and mobility products, with Mogo as the leading brand, and around 1/3 of the portfolio including unsecured consumer finance products. Currently, 53% of the group's loan portfolio is located in Europe, 34% in Africa, and 13% in the rest of the world.



The Group's historical customer base exceeds 1.3 mln customers worldwide, while the total volume of loans issued has reached EUR 2.0 bln. With headquarters in Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia and a governance structure in Luxembourg, the Group ensures efficient and transparent business management, powered at the operational level by over 2790 employees. For two consecutive years, the Group was listed among Europe's 1000 fastest-growing companies published by the Financial Times in 2020 and 2021, while in 2024, Eleving Group was ranked as the 41st fastest-growing European company in the last decade in 'Europe's Long-Term Growth Champions 2024' research by Financial Times and Statista.



Read more: www.eleving.com





