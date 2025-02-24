The nominal share capital of Brain+ A/S will be reduced as of 26 February 2025 by reducing the face value of the company's shares from DKK 0.08 to DKK 0.01.
|Name:
|Brain+
|ISIN:
|DK0061670205
|Short name:
|BRAINP
|Number of shares before change:
|212,540,485 shares of DKK 0.08 each
|Change:
|DKK 14,877,834
|Number of shares after change:
|212,540,485 shares of DKK 0.01 each
|Face value:
|DKK 0.01
|Orderbook ID:
|235014
For further information, please call Certified Adviser: HC Andersen Capital 2 ApS
