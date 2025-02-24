The nominal share capital of Brain+ A/S will be reduced as of 26 February 2025 by reducing the face value of the company's shares from DKK 0.08 to DKK 0.01.

Name: Brain+ ISIN: DK0061670205 Short name: BRAINP Number of shares before change: 212,540,485 shares of DKK 0.08 each Change: DKK 14,877,834 Number of shares after change: 212,540,485 shares of DKK 0.01 each Face value: DKK 0.01 Orderbook ID: 235014

For further information, please call Certified Adviser: HC Andersen Capital 2 ApS