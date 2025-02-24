Kambi Group Plc: Kambi Group plc and BetCity strengthen partnership with multi-year extension

Entain-owned brand to continue leveraging Kambi's premium Turnkey Sportsbook technology in the competitive regulated Dutch market

Kambi Group plc ("Kambi"), the home of premium sports betting solutions, has agreed a multi-year extension to its successful sportsbook partnership with BetCity, a leading online sports betting and gaming operator in the Netherlands. In 2022, BetCity was acquired by Entain, one of the world's largest sports betting and gaming groups.

The extended agreement will see Kambi continue to provide BetCity with its online Turnkey Sportsbook, the world's leading end-to-end sportsbook solution. BetCity also leverages native app technology from Shape Games, Kambi Group's Front End division, to provide an enhanced user experience.

Kambi first partnered with BetCity in 2021, successfully launching on day one of the Netherlands' regulated online gambling market opening in October of that year. Following the launch, BetCity quickly established itself as one of the Netherlands' leading brands.

Werner Becher, Kambi CEO, said: "We are delighted to extend our partnership with BetCity, a brand that has demonstrated exceptional ambition since its inception. This agreement reflects the strong relationship we have built over the past few years and underscores Kambi's commitment to empowering partners with the premium technology and services needed to succeed in regulated markets. We look forward to continuing this journey with BetCity and supporting their next phase of growth as part of Entain's stable of brands."



Vic Walia, CEO of BetCity, added: "Since partnering with Kambi, BetCity has gone from strength to strength, achieving a prominent position in a highly competitive market. Kambi's advanced Turnkey Sportsbook and high-quality service have been pivotal to our success, and we are excited to extend this collaboration as we continue to deliver a premium betting experience to our players in the Netherlands."

