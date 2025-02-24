Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) (OTCQB: AMEGF) ("American Eagle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at PDAC 2025 at Booth #2322 from Sunday, March 2, to Wednesday, March 5, and at the Core Shack (Booth #3106B) on Tuesday, March 4, and Wednesday, March 5.

CEO Anthony Moreau will also be delivering two live presentations at PDAC. Further details are below.

PDAC 2025 Presentations & Booth Schedule

American Eagle - Presentation 1 American Eagle - Presentation 2 Date: Monday, March 3, 2025

Session: Base Metals 1

Room: Investment Hub Theatre

Session Time: 10:40 a.m. - 12:00p.m. Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Session: Capital Markets Session B

Room: 715

Session Time: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Exhibitor Booth - #2322 Core Shack Booth - #3106B Sunday and Monday, March 2-3, 2025

Booth Map Tuesday & Wednesday, March 4-5, 2025

Booth Map

About American Eagle's NAK Project

The NAK project is located within the traditional territory of the Lake Babine Nation and lies within the Babine copper-gold porphyry district of central British Columbia. It has excellent infrastructure through all-season roads and is close to the towns of Smithers, Houston, and Burns Lake, B.C., which lie along a major rail line and Provincial Highway 16. Historical drilling and geophysical, geological, and geochemical work at NAK, which began in the 1960's, tested only to shallow depths. Still, the work revealed a very large near-surface copper-gold system that measures over 1.5 km x 1.5 km. Drilling completed in 2022, 2023, and 2024 by American Eagle has returned significant intervals of high-grade copper-gold mineralization that reach beyond and much deeper than the historical drilling, indicating that zones of near-surface and deeper mineralization, locally with considerably higher grades, exist within the broader NAK property mineralizing system.

American Eagle Gold Corp

Suite 1805, 55 University Avenue

Toronto, Ontario

M5J 2H7, Canada

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds and intended drill program or its anticipated results at the Company's NAK project, the ability of the Company to make the qualifying expenditures as anticipated by management, and other matters ancillary or incidental to the foregoing. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results might differ materially from those suggested in forward-looking statements. American Eagle Gold Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to American Eagle Gold Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by American Eagle Gold Corp. with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under American Eagle Gold Corp. profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

