Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14QLH | ISIN: AU000000S320 | Ticker-Symbol: 32Z
Tradegate
12.06.25 | 13:55
1,725 Euro
-2,57 % -0,046
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTH32 LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTH32 LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6771,70815:29
1,7011,72215:29
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTH32
SOUTH32 LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN EAGLE GOLD CORP--
SOUTH32 LIMITED1,725-2,57 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.