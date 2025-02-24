WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Owens Corning (OC):Earnings: -$258 million in Q4 vs. $131 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.97 in Q4 vs. $1.46 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Owens Corning reported adjusted earnings of $280 million or $3.22 per share for the period.Analysts projected $2.91 per share Revenue: $2.840 billion in Q4 vs. $2.304 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX