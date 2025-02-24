Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to release the preliminary Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) from the Company's high purity silica sand located in the Belmonte Silica Sand District in the State of Bahia, Brazil. After the completion of a comprehensive auger drilling and sampling program (see press release dated September 24, 2024), the MRE contains a preliminary resource of 25.56 Mt measured and 38.35Mt Inferred of high-purity silica sand (>99.6% SiO2).

MRE Highlights:

A total of 2,565.51 metres of drilling have been completed over 254 auger drill holes. And a total of 1033 samples were analyzed (including QA/QC analyses) in accredited laboratories.

Auger drilling depth was generally constrained to 10 metres and drilling to a depth of 30 metres is expected to significantly increase this preliminary MRE given the proximity and continuity with historical extraction in the Belmonte District to depths beyond 30 metres.

The MRE program demonstrates that a simple washing process serves to remove organic matter and clay impurities and significantly increases the average grade of the silica sand, without using any further physical or chemical processes.

The proximity of the Jundu operations (with extraction and wash and sort processing) on the border of the Homerun concessions provides significant volumes of combined silica sand resources for long-term, high-volume exploitation in the Belmonte Silica Sand District. During a site visit, the Company's QP verified the continuity of the resources extending across the HMR and Jundu areas at depths greater than those reached by preliminary MRE drilling.

The QP geologist attended the Belmonte District from November 4th to 6th 2024. During this inspection, the QP verified the access, sampling locations and reported geology of the Homerun Belmonte Project. After the QP site visit and data review, the data collected during the drilling and sampling program, was incorporated into the preliminary MRE through geological modeling. Five percent of the samples were sent to a third-party laboratory for cross-check (the laboratory at the University of São Paulo).





QP Geologist, Dr. Roque Yuri Tandel at the Homerun site (left) and at the Jundu site (right)



The modeling for the preliminary MRE was conducted using different silica grades, as criteria. After washing tests, the measured resources were considered for volumes over a baseline cutoff of 97% silica.





¹Real density (dry and pressed sand) = 1.5

²in situ apparent density (wet sand with inclusions) = 2.2

The ore volume up to a depth of 10 meters reached by the drillings was considered as a measured resource, with a cutoff of 97% silica.

Based on observations made during the QP's site visit to the project, visits to natural and artificial outcrops, and observations from the adjacent operating mine to the Belmonte project, the homogeneity of the ore and the mineralized layers allowed the inference that the resources extend to significantly greater depths than those reached by drilling.

For the inferred resource, it was considered that the ore occurs homogeneously down to a depth of 25 meters, which can be observed in the active pit of the adjacent Jundu mine, located a few dozen meters from the HMR drilling.

Resource Estimate (tonnes) Measured Inferred 25,564,553 38,346,830

A 43-101 compliant Technical Report will be completed and filed upon receipt of the results from the cross-check samples, and is expected to be filed before March 31st 2025.

The QP recommends tightening the drilling grid to reduce the spacing between the drill holes and increase the measured resources. Additionally, it was recommended to conduct some SPT (Standard Penetration Test) drillings up to a depth of 30 meters. This approach is expected to significantly increase indicated and inferred resources.

This MRE development initiative is part of Homerun's commitment under its partnership with Companhia Baiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM), within the scope of the 40-year lease agreement between the Parties.

Brian Leeners, CEO of Homerun stated, "Value is in the eye of the beholder and the first site visit to the Belmonte Silica District provided a visual and physical confirmation of the enormous opportunity within the District, which was generously provided by mother nature. Now we have the data that confirms our silica sand resources through a preliminary Maiden Resource Estimate. I want to personally thank the geological team members for professionally and efficiently completing this major milestone in the development of Homerun's vertically integrated strategy. Our silica sand is the basis for multiple profit-centres across the business and positions Homerun advantageously in the silica to solar and battery sectors in Brazil and beyond. The next step is to quickly deliver the 43-101 Technical Report that provides a pathway to institutional investors in the materials sector. We want to thank our long-term stakeholders for their patience, and we look forward to further delivering on our communicated milestones, going forward."

Cautionary Note regarding Mineral Resource Estimates

This News Release uses the terms measured, indicated and inferred mineral resources as a relative measure of the level of confidence in the resource estimate. Readers are cautioned that mineral resources are not mineral reserves and that the economic viability of resources that are not mineral reserves has not been demonstrated. The mineral resource estimates disclosed in this News Release may be materially affected by geology, environmental, permitting, legal, title, socio-political, marketing or other relevant issues. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to an indicated or measured mineral resource category, however, it is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. The mineral resource estimate is classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum's "CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves" incorporated by reference into NI 43-101. Under NI 43-101, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies or economic studies except for preliminary economic assessments. Readers are cautioned not to assume that further work on the stated resources will lead to mineral reserves that can be mined economically.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Roque Yuri Tandel, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Roque Yuri Tandel, Ph.D., Geologist and partner at Geoinform, supervised the preparation of and is responsible for the publication of the Technical Report and the Silica Sand Resource Estimates. Mr. Tandel has been involved in mineral exploration as an independent consultant, as well as mineral resource modeling and estimation for greenfield and brownfield silica sand deposits and operations in Brazil for over 35 years.

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com)

Homerun (TSXV: HMR) is a vertically integrated materials leader revolutionizing green energy solutions through advanced silica technologies. As an emerging force outside of China for high-purity quartz (HPQ) silica innovation, the Company controls the full industrial vertical from raw material extraction to cutting-edge solar, battery and energy storage solutions. Our dual-engine vertical integration strategy combines:

Advanced Materials

Operating through ownership and partnerships to control two of Brazil's premier Silica Districts with in-place logistics.

Pioneering zero-waste thermoelectric purification and advanced materials processing technologies with University of California - Davis.

Developing silicon carbide and thermoelectric materials for next-generation battery solutions.

Energy Solutions

Building Latin America's first dedicated high-efficiency solar glass manufacturing facility (365,000t/yr capacity).

Commercializing the integration of Perovskite PV on solar glass technology (PSC is at +25% solar efficiency and now commercializing globally as Tandem Solar).

Partnering with U.S. Dept. of Energy/NREL on the development of the Enduring long-duration energy storage system utilizing the Company's high-purity silica sand for industrial heat and electricity arbitrage and complementary silica purification.

With six profit centers built within the vertical strategy and all gaining economic advantage utilizing the Company's HPQ silica, across, solar, battery and energy storage solutions, Homerun is positioned to capitalize on high-growth global energy transition markets. The 3-phase development plan has achieved all key milestones in a timely manner, including government partnerships, scalable logistical market access, and breakthrough IP in advanced materials processing and energy solutions.

Homerun maintains an uncompromising commitment to ESG principles, deploying the cleanest and most sustainable production technologies across all operations while benefiting the people in the communities where the Company operates. As we advance revenue generation and vertical integration in 2025, the Company continues to deliver shareholder value through strategic execution within the unstoppable global energy transition.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners"

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

