WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) announced that the company's board of directors declared a first quarter cash dividend of $0.50 per common share, representing a 9% increase over the 2024 quarterly rate. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2025, and is payable on or about April 11, 2025.The board of directors also authorized an additional share repurchase program of $1.5 billion of the company's common stock. The authorization is effective immediately and is additive to the previous $1.5 billion program authorized on November 3, 2023, which had $194 million remaining authorized and available for repurchase on December 31, 2024.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX