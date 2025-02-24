BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) and Quest Diagnostics (DGX), announced Monday that, under terms of a definitive acquisition agreement, Quest will acquire select laboratory assets of Fresenius' wholly owned Spectra Laboratories, a leading provider of renal-specific laboratory testing services in the U.S.In addition, under a separate agreement, Quest will provide comprehensive laboratory services related to end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) and specialized water testing for patients and providers served by dialysis centers operated by Fresenius Medical Care and its wholly owned and joint-venture partners in the U.S.By acquiring select laboratory assets from Fresenius', Quest will add dialysis-related water testing, a new capability, to Quest's comprehensive portfolio.The arrangement will enable Fresenius to gain operational efficiencies and allow Fresenius and other providers and patients at dialysis clinics to benefit from Quest's clinical leadership and diagnostic innovation in chronic kidney disease and transplantation services.It will also leverage Quest's national scale, as multiple Quest laboratories spread across the U.S. will provide testing for nearby dialysis clinics, reducing transportation time and speeding results reporting for some test services.The financial terms were not disclosed. The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2025, pending customary state regulatory reviews. The transition of services is expected to be complete by early 2026.Fresenius Medical Care recently successfully finished year two of a three-year strategic turnaround and transformation plan. Fresenius Medical Care is continuing to execute against its portfolio optimization plan to divest non-core and dilutive assets.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX