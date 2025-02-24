Nepra Foods' Chadwick White to Present on Hemp as a Food Ingredient at Cornell University Webinar

Innovative Leader in Plant-Based Nutrition to Share Insights on February 26, 2025

Nepra Foods Inc. (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6)(OTC PINK:NPRFF) ("Nepra" or the "Company"), a trailblazer in nutritious, plant-based, and allergen-free food innovation, is thrilled to announce that Nepra's Chief Visionary Officer Chadwick White and Nepra's staff Registered Dietitian, Kimberly Mayo, will be a featured speakers at Cornell University's 2025 Hemp Webinar Series. On Wednesday, February 26, 2025, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, White and Mayo will present "Hemp Products as Food Ingredients," showcasing how hemp is revolutionizing the food industry with sustainable, allergen-free solutions.

Hosted by Cornell's renowned College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) Hemp Program, this webinar is part of a biweekly series connecting industry leaders, researchers, and innovators to explore hemp's potential-from cultivation to cutting-edge applications. White, a globally recognized pioneer in gluten-free and plant-based formulations, will highlight Nepra's proprietary hemp-based ingredients and their role in crafting delicious, nutritious, and inclusive food products.

"We're honored to partner with Cornell University to share how hemp can transform the way we eat," said Chadwick White. "At Nepra, we're not just creating ingredients-we're building a future where healthy, sustainable food is accessible to everyone, without compromising on taste or nutrition. This webinar is a chance to inspire food producers and consumers alike to embrace hemp's potential."

Attendees will gain exclusive insights into:

The nutritional and environmental benefits of hemp as a complete, allergen-free protein source.

Practical applications of hemp in food products.

Nepra's vision for scaling plant-based innovation to meet growing consumer demand.

Join Us Live:

The webinar is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Secure your spot now and engage directly with Chadwick White during the live Q&A session. Register here: Cornell Hemp - School of Integrative Plant Science

Nepra Foods continues to lead the charge in the plant-based revolution, leveraging over 100 years of combined team expertise to deliver specialty ingredients and consumer products that redefine "healthy eating." This presentation underscores the Company's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity-values that resonate with Cornell's mission to advance agricultural and food science.

About Nepra Foods Inc.

Nepra Foods is a vertically integrated food company dedicated to making healthy eating easy and enjoyable for all. From its 31,000 sq. ft. facility in Centennial, Colorado, Nepra develops proprietary, allergen-free, and plant-based ingredients-like hemp protein and gluten-free blends-supporting food manufacturers worldwide. With a passion for food and a focus on long-term trends, Nepra is on a mission to deliver nutrition without compromise. Learn more at www.neprafoods.com.

