WKN: A2DSW0 | ISIN: BE0974313455 | Ticker-Symbol: 1E91
München
24.02.25
08:01 Uhr
1,838 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
24.02.2025 18:53 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ECONOCOM: Treasury shares

Finanznachrichten News

Press release

REGULATED INFORMATION

Brussels, 24 February 2025


Treasury shares


As part of the treasury shares buybacks approved by the general meeting of shareholders on 30 November 2021, Econocom Group SE carried out, from 17 to 23 February 2025, the following transactions concerning the Econocom Group share:

DateNegotiation methodTransactionsQuantitiesAverage
price
(€)		Minimum
price
(€)		Maximum
price
(€)
17/02/2025stock exchangePurchase567,6751.8161.8151.828
19/02/2025stock exchangePurchase50,0001.8361.8361.836
21/02/2025stock exchangePurchase9,5301.8161.8161.816
Total 627,205


On 24 February 2025, Econocom Group SE held 627,205 Econocom Group shares out of a total number of 167,047,004 securities issued. amounting to 0.38% of the firm's securities.

All press releases about the treasury shares buyback program are published in the section 'Regulated Information - Treasury Shares Buyback' on the financial part of Econocom's website.



ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom group, which was founded 50 years ago, is a pioneer in support for the digital transformation of firms. Its solutions focus on developing and transforming the workplace, infrastructure, audiovisual technology and digital signage. These solutions cover the full range of expertise for carrying out digital projects, from the design phase and guidance in choosing a solution to equipment roll-out and managed services. This includes equipment purchasing and leasing, equipment customisation and equipment-related services, as well as the refurbishing of devices at the end of their lifespan.

Present in 16 countries and with more than 8,450 employees, Econocom reported revenue of €2,744 billion in 2024. The group is listed on Euronext in Brussels on the Tech Leaders, Bel Small and Family Business indices.


FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Investor and shareholder relations: anne.bruchon@econocom.com

Financial communications: groupeeconocom@havas.com

Estelle Bleuze: +33 6 73 97 94 17 - Louis Tilquin: +33 6 02 15 67 69

