WKN: 889712 | ISIN: US4195961010 | Ticker-Symbol: 25F
Frankfurt
24.02.25
08:07 Uhr
19,700 Euro
-1,300
-6,19 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,00020,60022:39
ACCESS Newswire
24.02.2025 22:14 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.: Havertys Reports Operating Results for Fourth Quarter 2024

Finanznachrichten News

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2025 / HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT) and (NYSE:HVT.A), today reported its operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth quarter 2024 versus fourth quarter 2023:

  • Diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $0.49 versus $0.90.

  • Consolidated sales decreased 12.5% to $184.4 million. Comparable store sales decreased 13.7%.

  • Gross profit margin of 61.9% versus 62.4%.

FY 2024 versus FY 2023:

  • Diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $1.19 versus $3.36.

  • Consolidated sales decreased 16.1% to $722.9 million. Comparable store sales decreased 16.7%.

  • Gross profit margin was 60.7% for 2024 and 2023

  • Pre-tax income of $26.2 million versus $72.7 million.

Steven G. Burdette, President and CEO, said, "Our team remained disciplined in managing our operations and executing our growth strategies, even amidst the housing slowdown. We achieved our goal of opening five net new stores in 2024, with a notable return to the Houston, TX market after approximately 40 years, where we now have two stores.

In 2024, we returned $25.5 million of capital to our shareholders. We purchased $5.0 million in common shares and paid quarterly dividends of $20.5 million, marking another year of annual dividend payouts. Our prudent capital management underscores our dedication to delivering value to our shareholders.

As we celebrate our 140th year, we remain focused on our strategies for store growth, merchandising, and marketing, which are key to Havertys' long-term success. Our strong balance sheet and financial stability provide a solid foundation for continued growth investment, positioning us to benefit when the economic cycle improves."

Fourth Quarter ended December 31, 2024 Compared to Same Period of 2023

  • Total sales down 12.5%, comp-store sales down 13.7% for the quarter. Total written sales were down 6.7% and written comp-store sales declined 8.7% for the quarter.

  • Design consultants accounted for 31.8% of written business in 2024 and 29.2% in 2023.

  • Gross profit margins decreased 50 basis points to 61.9% in 2024 from 62.4% in 2023. In 2024, the positive impact generated by the change is LIFO reserve was $0.9 million compared to $2.8 million in 2023.

  • SG&A expenses were 57.4% of sales versus 54.4% and decreased $8.9 million. The primary drivers of this change are:

  • decrease of $4.3 million in selling expenses due to lower commissioned-based compensation and third-party credit costs.

  • decrease in warehouse, transportation, and delivery costs of $3.3 million primarily from reduced labor and fuel costs.

  • decrease of $1.7 million in administrative expenses due to lower incentive and stock based compensation costs.

  • increase of $1.1 million in occupancy expenses primarily due to depreciation expense.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

  • Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents at December 31, 2024 are $126.3 million.

  • Generated $58.9 million in cash from operating activities primarily from earnings and changes in working capital, including a $10.5 million decrease in inventories, a $4.9 million increase in customer deposits, a $7.1 million decrease in other assets and liabilities and $11.4 million decrease in accrued liabilities and vendor repayments.

  • Invested $32.1 million in capital expenditures.

  • Purchased 214,500 shares of common stock for $5.0 million.

  • Paid $20.5 million in quarterly cash dividends in 2024.

  • No debt outstanding at December 31, 2024 and credit availability of $80.0 million.

Expectations and Other

  • We expect gross profit margins for 2025 will be between 60.0% to 60.5%. Gross profit margins fluctuate quarter to quarter in relation to our promotional cadence. Our estimated gross profit margins for 2025 are based on anticipated product and freight costs and the marginal impact on our LIFO reserve as compared to the prior years.

  • Fixed and discretionary expenses within SG&A for the full year of 2025 are expected to be in the $291.0 to $293.0 million range. The increases over 2024 are primarily from costs associated with our store growth and inflation. Variable SG&A expenses for the full year of 2025 are anticipated to be in the 19.0% to 19.3% range. Variable expense increases over 2025 are primarily inflationary driven.

  • Our effective tax rate for 2025 is expected to be 26.5% excluding the impact of discrete items and any new tax legislation.

  • Planned capital expenditures are approximately $27.1 million in 2025.

Key Results
(amounts in millions, except per share amounts)

Results of Operations

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Sales

$

184.4

$

210.7

$

722.9

$

862.1

Gross Profit

114.2

131.4

439.1

523.1

Gross profit as a % of sales

61.9

%

62.4

%

60.7

%

60.7

%

SGA

Variable

34.8

42.3

139.8

170.5

Fixed

71.0

72.4

279.4

285.3

Total

105.8

114.7

419.2

455.8

SGA as a % of sales

Variable

18.9

%

20.0

%

19.4

%

19.8

%

Fixed

38.5

%

34.4

%

38.6

%

33.1

%

Total

57.4

%

54.4

%

58.0

%

52.9

%

Pre-tax income

9.6

18.5

26.2

72.7

Pre-tax income as a % of sales

5.2

%

8.8

%

3.6

%

8.4

%

Net income

8.2

15.0

20.0

56.3

Net income as a % of sales

4.4

%

7.1

%

2.8

%

6.5

Diluted earnings per share ("EPS")

$

0.49

$

0.90

$

1.19

$

3.36

%

Other Financial and Operations Data

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2024

2023

EBITDA (in millions)(1)

$

41.7

$

85.8

Sales per square foot

$

164

$

197

Average ticket

$

3,371

$

3,278

Liquidity Measures

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Free Cash Flow

2024

2023

Cash Returns to Shareholders

2024

2023

Operating cash flow

$

58.9

$

97.2

Share repurchases

$

5.0

$

6.9

Dividends

20.5

19.1

Capital expenditures

(32.1

)

(53.1

)

Special Dividends

0.0

16.1

Free cash flow

$

26.8

$

44.1

Cash return to shareholders

$

25.5

$

42.1

(1) See the reconciliation of the non-GAAP metrics at the end of the release.

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net sales

$

184,353

$

210,744

$

722,899

$

862,133

Cost of goods sold

70,196

79,330

283,821

339,041

Gross profit

114,157

131,414

439,078

523,092

Expenses:

Selling, general and administrative

105,826

114,706

419,221

455,812

Other expense (income), net

200

13

(214

)

77

Total expenses

106,026

114,719

419,007

455,889

Income before interest and income taxes

8,131

16,695

20,071

67,203

Interest income, net

1,501

1,807

6,082

5,508

Income before income taxes

9,632

18,502

26,153

72,711

Income tax expense

1,437

3,501

6,197

16,392

Net income

$

8,195

$

15,001

$

19,956

$

56,319

Basic earnings per share:

Common Stock

$

0.50

$

0.93

$

1.23

$

3.48

Class A Common Stock

$

0.48

$

0.88

$

1.15

$

3.29

Diluted earnings per share:

Common Stock

$

0.49

$

0.90

$

1.19

$

3.36

Class A Common Stock

$

0.47

$

0.89

$

1.15

$

3.25

Cash dividends per share:

Common Stock

$

0.32

$

1.30

$

1.26

$

2.18

Class A Common Stock

$

0.30

$

1.23

$

1.18

$

2.05

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

120,034

$

120,635

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

6,280

7,142

Inventories

83,419

93,956

Prepaid expenses

14,576

17,067

Other current assets

14,587

12,793

Total current assets

238,896

251,593

Property and equipment, net

182,622

171,588

Right-of-use lease assets

194,411

202,306

Deferred income taxes

17,075

15,641

Other assets

15,743

13,005

Total assets

$

648,747

$

654,133

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

14,914

$

18,781

Customer deposits

40,733

35,837

Accrued liabilities

39,635

46,289

Current lease liabilities

36,283

37,357

Total current liabilities

131,565

138,264

Noncurrent lease liabilities

182,096

180,397

Other liabilities

27,525

27,106

Total liabilities

341,186

345,767

Stockholders' equity

307,561

308,366

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

648,747

$

654,133

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2024

2023

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:

Net income

$

19,956

$

56,319

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

21,611

18,603

Stock-based compensation

6,742

8,010

Deferred income taxes

(1,472

)

(1,171

)

Net gain on sale of land, property, and equipment

(153

)

71

Other

1,123

1,160

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Inventories

10,537

24,377

Customer deposits

4,896

(12,132

)

Other assets and liabilities

7,051

8,643

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(11,382

)

(6,677

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

58,909

97,203

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

Capital expenditures

(32,092

)

(53,115

)

Proceeds from sale of land, property and equipment

461

53

Net cash used in investing activities

(31,631

)

(53,062

)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

Dividends paid

(20,468

)

(35,240

)

Common stock repurchased

(4,991

)

(6,895

)

Other

(3,282

)

(4,159

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(28,741

)

(46,294

)

Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents during the period

(1,463

)

(2,153

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period

127,777

129,930

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at end of period

$

126,314

$

127,777

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). We supplement the reporting of our financial information under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides additional useful information but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. We believe that EBITDA is a meaningful measure to share with investors.

Reconciliation of GAAP measures to EBITDA

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(in thousands)

2024

2023

Income before income taxes, as reported

$

26,153

$

72,710

Interest income, net

(6,082

)

(5,508

)

Depreciation

21,611

18,603

EBITDA

$

41,682

$

85,805

Comparable Store Sales?

Comparable-store or "comp-store" sales is a measure which indicates the performance of our existing stores and website by comparing the sales growth for stores and online for a particular month over the corresponding month in the prior year. Stores are considered non-comparable if they were not open during the corresponding month or if the selling square footage has been changed significantly.

Cost of Goods Sold and SG&A Expense?

We include substantially all our occupancy and home delivery costs in SG&A expense as well as a portion of our warehousing expenses.? Accordingly, our gross profit may not be comparable to those entities that include these costs in cost of goods sold.?

We classify our SG&A expenses as either variable or fixed and discretionary.? Our variable expenses are comprised of selling and delivery costs.? Selling expenses are primarily compensation and related benefits for our commission-based sales associates, the discount we pay for third party financing of customer sales and transaction fees for credit card usage.? We do not outsource delivery, so these costs include personnel, fuel, and other expenses related to this function.? Fixed and discretionary expenses are comprised of rent, depreciation and amortization and other occupancy costs for stores, warehouses and offices, and all advertising and administrative costs.?

Conference Call Information

The company invites interested parties to listen to the live webcast of the conference call on February 25, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET at its website, ir.havertys.com. If you cannot listen live, a replay will be available on the day of the conference call at the website at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET.

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 130 showrooms in 17 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website havertys.com.?

Safe Harbor

This press release contains, and the conference call may contain forward-looking statements subject to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and change based on various important factors, many of which are beyond our control.

All statements in the future tense and all statements accompanied by words such as "expect," "likely," "outlook," "forecast," "preliminary," "would," "could," "should," "position," "will," "project," "intend," "plan," "on track," "anticipate," "to come," "may," "possible," "assume," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the execution and effect of our initiatives, our expectations for selling square footage and capital expenditures for 2025, and our liquidity position to continue to fund our growth plans.

We caution that our forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and while we believe that our expectations for the future are reasonable in view of currently available information you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, and they should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the state of the economy; state of the residential construction and housing markets; the consumer spending environment for big ticket items; effects of competition; management of relationships with our associates, potential associates, suppliers and vendors; public health issues (including pandemics and quarantines, related shut-downs and other governmental orders, as well as subsequent re-openings); new regulations or taxation plans, as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2023 and from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Forward-looking statements describe our expectations only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our subsequent Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K, and other reports filed with the SEC.?

Contact:

Havertys 404-443-2900
Tiffany Hinkle
AVP, Financial Reporting

SOURCE: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
