WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) revealed Loss for fourth quarter of -$9.82 millionThe company's bottom line totaled -$9.82 million, or -$0.08 per share. This compares with -$151.50 million, or -$1.07 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 9.8% to $54.17 million from $49.35 million last year.Apartment Investment & Management Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -$9.82 Mln. vs. -$151.50 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.08 vs. -$1.07 last year. -Revenue: $54.17 Mln vs. $49.35 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX