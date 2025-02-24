WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public Storage (PSA), a real estate company specializing in self-storage operations in the United States, delivered an upbeat fourth quarter results for the year ended 2024.PSA has grown with total revenues of approximately $1.18 billion, a modest increase from $1.16 billion year over year. The company's net income allocable to common shareholders surged to $564 million from $390 million last year, boosting basic EPS from $2.22 to $3.22.For the full year, revenues grew to $4.70 billion compared to $4.52 billion in 2023, while net income allocable to common shareholders slightly declined to $1.87 billion from $1.95 billion.Looking ahead, Public Storage provided optimistic 2025 guidance based on its portfolio of 2,565 Same Store Facilities and 508 Non-Same Store Facilities, reflecting strong core FFO per share expectations and continued market leadership.PSA closed Monday's trading at $16.63 up 0.18 percent or $0.03 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX