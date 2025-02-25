Leidos and SeeTrue Collaborate to Advance AI-Powered Threat Detection Technology Across Market Sectors

RESTON, Va., Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) and SeeTrue, an artificial intelligence (AI) software company, are partnering to improve the efficiency of airport security and customs screenings through AI-enabled algorithms for detecting prohibited items.

"SeeTrue is an industry leader in threat detection algorithms, and we are excited to join forces with them," said Michael Van Gelder, Senior Vice President, Security Enterprise Solutions (SES) at Leidos. "Through this smart collaboration, we are further demonstrating our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that provide advanced levels of threat detection for our customers."

The collaboration will leverage Leidos' Trusted Mission AI approach with SeeTrue's advanced technology. By integrating third-party threat detection algorithms, Leidos seeks to accelerate algorithm development to meet the evolving needs of its customers. Currency and narcotics algorithms are two areas of focus that will soon be deployed into the market through Leidos' ClearScan CT scanner.

"SeeTrue is proud to collaborate with Leidos, a global leader in security solutions, to revolutionize the security screening process," said Assaf Frenkel, Co-founder & CEO, SeeTrue. "Together, we are leveraging open architecture and cutting-edge AI technology to automate threat detection in security and customs markets. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to creating a safer world through innovative collaboration."

SES is the cornerstone of Leidos' comprehensive suite of fully integrated security solutions for aviation, ports, borders, and critical infrastructure customers worldwide.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 48,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $16.7 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2025. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

About SeeTrue

SeeTrue is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) software company and a global leader in prohibited items and threat detection technology, delivering a secure, fast, and efficient security screening process. SeeTrue's AI solutions integrate seamlessly with X-ray and CT scanners at airports, seaports, urban security checkpoints, customs, and shipment facilities worldwide, making security and travel fast and secure while improving operational efficiency. SeeTrue operates from Tel Aviv, London, New York, and Amsterdam. For more information, visit our website at www.seetrue.ai.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2025, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

