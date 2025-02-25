"The Future of Travel": Trip.com Group to Showcase Next-Gen Tech at ITB Berlin 2025

Trip.com Group to launch joint Technology Game Changers: Future Trends in Travel & Tourism report at ITB Berlin Press Conference

Diverse leadership panels to explore tech trends shaping the future and AI as a driver for personalisation and experiences

BERLIN, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's ITB Berlin 2025, Trip.com Group will unpack the emerging technologies shaping the future of travel, such as AI-driven personalisation and next-generation tech. In its biggest showing yet, the company will highlight the evolving digital landscape across the industry.

Through keynote presentations and expert panels, senior leaders from across the business will spotlight how technology has transformed travel - today and in the future.

Mr Boon Sian Chai, Managing Director and Vice President of International Markets at Trip.com Group, will join Julia Simpson, President & CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), to launch a strategic analysis of key emerging and breakthrough technologies from its Technology Game Changers report. The launch event will examine emerging innovations across four key areas, and is a strategic resource for business leaders and stakeholders looking to navigate the complexities of a rapidly transforming digital environment. Technology Game Changers: Future Trends in Travel & Tourism Press Conference5 March 2025, 10:15 (CET), Hall 5.3 Presentation Hub.

Mr Schubert Lou, COO of Trip.com, will join an exclusive panel to discuss how Trip.com leverages AI-driven personalisation to enhance the customer experience and drive loyalty. Mr Lou will further explore the key innovations reshaping industry dynamics while offering insights and strategies to stay ahead in the competitive landscape. Executive Forecast: The Tech Trends Shaping Travel's Future 4 March 2025, 11:00 (CET), at Hall 6.1 eTravel Stage.

Mr Andy Washington, General Manager of Trip.com Group Europe, will join an exciting panel exploring how technology drives personalised travel experiences. The session will review the challenges of balancing mass production with individualisation and how AI shapes hyper-personalised travel planning. The discussion will highlight how Trip.com Group successfully integrates tailored experiences, not just for individual travellers but also within complex package and group travel structures, ensuring both efficiency and profitability. Technology as a Driver of Individualized Travel Experiences 4 March 2025, 16:15 (CET), at Hall 7.1b Blue Stage.

Visitors to this year's event can connect with Trip.com Group at its trade fair booth, located at Hall 9, Stand 121. Representatives from across its business will be present, including teams from Flights, Stays, Attractions and Tours, Transportation, Vacations and Destination Marketing.

Strategic Partnerships & Strong European Growth

Trip.com Group reinforces its commitment to the European market, and is keen to strengthen its partnerships, such as its Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing with the German National Tourism Board. This collaboration underscores the Group's dedication to building a strong presence in Germany, aligning with its strategic expansion across Europe.

Trip.com Group is poised to enhance its role in the region's travel ecosystem following its recent office locations in Paris and Istanbul, with other offices in London, Edinburgh, Frankfurt, Rome and Barcelona. The Group's European footprint continues to expand, with strong regional growth indicators.

Trip.com Group recently reported its latest figures, highlighting air ticket and hotel bookings on its international OTA platform increased by over 70% year-over-year. Furthermore, German travel bookings specifically grew by almost 60% year-over-year.

"We are confident about strong growth in our international business and increasing progress made in the European travel landscape," said Mr Washington.

"The European market is significantly shifting towards more personalised travel experiences. To cater to this, Trip.com Group will continue to innovate our technology capabilities so that we can anticipate customer needs and create tailored journeys that enhance the travel experience. "

As the travel industry accelerates its digital shift, Trip.com Group remains at the forefront of innovation, leveraging technology to improve customer service, streamline operations, and drive growth in the global travel industry.

