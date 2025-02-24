ONEOK, Inc.: ONEOK Announces Higher Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2024 Earnings

Completed Projects and Expanded Asset Base Provide a Platform For Growth

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) today announced higher fourth quarter and full-year 2024 results.

Higher Fourth-quarter 2024 Results, Compared With Fourth Quarter 2023:

Net income including noncontrolling interests of $1.0 billion.

Net income excluding noncontrolling interests of $923 million (most of which is related to the EnLink acquisition closing on Jan. 31, 2025), resulting in $1.57 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $2.17 billion.

3% increase in Rocky Mountain region NGL raw feed throughput volumes.

4% increase in crude oil volume shipped.

11% increase in total wells connected.

Higher Full -year 2024 Results, Compared with Full Year 2023:

Net income including noncontrolling interests of $3.1 billion.

Net income excluding noncontrolling interests of $3.0 billion (most of which is related to the EnLink acquisition closing on Jan. 31, 2025), resulting in $5.17 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $6.78 billion.

8% increase in Rocky Mountain region NGL raw feed throughput volumes.

6% increase in Rocky Mountain region natural gas volumes processed.

"ONEOK's strong performance in 2024 was driven by contributions from multiple strategic acquisitions, volume growth and fee-based earnings," said Pierce H. Norton II, ONEOK president and chief executive officer.

"Over the past two years, strategic acquisitions and steady organic growth have transformed ONEOK into an even more geographically diversified and integrated midstream infrastructure company," added Norton. "Our disciplined and intentional growth strategy continues with our current slate of projects, including the recently announced LPG export terminal joint venture. These strategic investments align with ONEOK's capital allocation strategy, further positioning the company for long-term growth and delivering value to shareholders."

HIGHLIGHTS:

Returning value to shareholders: In January 2025, ONEOK increased its quarterly dividend 4% to $1.03 per share, or $4.12 per share annualized. As of Feb. 17, 2025, ONEOK has repurchased 1.675 million shares of common stock for $171.7 million under its $2 billion share repurchase program.

In February 2025, ONEOK announced joint ventures to construct a 400,000-barrel per day (bpd) liquified petroleum gas (LPG) export terminal in Texas City, Texas, and a pipeline connecting ONEOK's Mont Belvieu storage facility to the new terminal.

Recently completed capital-growth projects: In December 2024, ONEOK completed construction of MB-6, a 125,000-bpd natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionator in Mont Belvieu, Texas. In December 2024, ONEOK completed the full looping of the West Texas NGL Pipeline system, expanding capacity to 515,000 bpd. Additional pump stations are expected to be completed in mid-2025 and will increase system capacity to 740,000 bpd. In January 2025, ONEOK completed construction of the Elk Creek pipeline expansion. The project will increase capacity to 575,000 bpd out of the Rocky Mountain region following the supply of full power capability in mid-2025.

In October 2024, ONEOK completed the acquisition of Medallion Midstream (Medallion).

In December 2024, ONEOK completed an interstate natural gas pipeline divestiture for $1.2 billion.

In January 2025, ONEOK completed the acquisition of EnLink Midstream (EnLink).

2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) highlights: ONEOK received an MSCI ESG Rating of AAA. ONEOK's ESG Risk Rating, as assessed by Morningstar Sustainalytics, was in the top 20% of the refiners and pipelines industry. As of year-end 2024, ONEOK had achieved combined Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions reductions totaling approximately 1.7 million metric tons (MMT), or 77% toward the company's targeted 2.2 MMT 2030 reduction target.

As of Dec. 31, 2024: 3.6 times fourth-quarter 2024 annualized run-rate net debt-to-EBITDA ratio. No borrowings outstanding under ONEOK's $2.5 billion credit agreement.

In February 2025, ONEOK amended and restated its credit agreement, increasing the capacity to $3.5 billion and extending the expiration to February 2030.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, Years Ended

Dec. 31,

2024 2023 2024 2023

(Millions of dollars, except per share amounts) Net income (a) (c) $ 1,000 $ 688 $ 3,112 $ 2,659 Net income attributable to ONEOK (a) (c) $ 923 $ 688 $ 3,035 $ 2,659 Diluted earnings per common share (a) (c) $ 1.57 $ 1.18 $ 5.17 $ 5.48 Adjusted EBITDA (b) (c) (d) $ 2,174 $ 1,514 $ 6,784 $ 5,243 Operating income (b) (c) $ 1,568 $ 1,099 $ 4,989 $ 4,072 Operating costs $ 776 $ 554 $ 2,496 $ 1,535 Depreciation and amortization $ 344 $ 260 $ 1,134 $ 769 Equity in net earnings from investments $ 183 $ 70 $ 439 $ 202 Maintenance capital $ 136 $ 139 $ 411 $ 277 Capital expenditures (includes maintenance) $ 562 $ 603 $ 2,021 $ 1,595





(a) Amounts for the three months and year ended Dec. 31, 2024, include pre-tax gains of $237 million and $286 million, respectively, related to non-strategic asset divestitures; interest income of $25 million and $39 million, respectively; and transaction costs of $56 million and $96 million, respectively, related to ONEOK's acquisitions; resulting in a net benefit of 27 cents and 30 cents per diluted share after tax, respectively.

(b) Amounts for the three months and year ended Dec. 31, 2024, include $237 million and $286 million, respectively, related to non-strategic asset divestitures; interest income of $25 million and $39 million, respectively; and transaction costs of $56 million and $73 million, respectively, related to ONEOK's acquisitions.

(c) The year ended Dec. 31, 2023, includes a benefit of $633 million related to the Medford incident, including a one-time insurance settlement gain of $779 million, offset partially by $146 million of third-party fractionation costs.

(d) Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) is a non-GAAP measure.

FULL-YEAR 2024 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

ONEOK reported full-year 2024 net income including noncontrolling interests and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) of $3.1 billion and $6.78 billion, respectively.

Higher 2024 results were driven primarily by a full year of earnings from the Refined Products and Crude segment, higher volumes in the Rocky Mountain region and the gain from the interstate pipeline divestiture. Results included increased operating costs due primarily to higher employee-related costs and higher outside services from the growth of ONEOK's operations.

Additionally, 2024 results included $373 million of adjusted EBITDA and $73 million of transaction costs from the EnLink and Medallion acquisitions.

BUSINESS SEGMENT RESULTS:

Natural Gas Liquids Segment



Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, Years Ended

Dec. 31, Natural Gas Liquids Segment 2024 2023 2024 2023

(Millions of dollars) Adjusted EBITDA $ 696 $ 613 $ 2,543 $ 3,045 Capital expenditures $ 202 $ 323 $ 987 $ 818

The increase in fourth quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA, compared with fourth quarter 2023, primarily reflects:

A $59 million increase due to adjusted EBITDA from EnLink;

A $34 million increase in optimization and marketing due primarily to higher earnings on sales of purity NGLs held in inventory; and

A $21 million increase related to the Medford incident due to lower third-party fractionation costs in the current quarter; offset by

A $19 million increase in operating costs due primarily to higher property taxes, higher employee-related costs and planned asset maintenance; and

A $16 million decrease in exchange services due primarily to the timing of fractionating and marketing raw feed NGLs held in inventory.

The decrease in adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2024, compared with 2023, primarily reflects:

A $695 million decrease related to the Medford incident, due primarily to an insurance settlement gain in 2023 of $779 million, offset partially by $84 million of lower third- party fractionation costs in the current year;

A $77 million increase in operating costs due primarily to planned asset maintenance, higher employee-related costs and property taxes from the growth of ONEOK's operations; and

A $9 million decrease in optimization and marketing due primarily to lower earnings on sales of purity NGLs held in inventory; offset by

A $184 million increase in exchange services due primarily to higher volumes in the Rocky Mountain region, higher average fee rates and wider commodity price differentials, offset partially by lower volumes in the Gulf Coast/Permian and Mid- Continent regions, and higher transportation costs;

A $59 million increase due to adjusted EBITDA from EnLink; and

A $31 million increase in adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates due primarily to higher volumes delivered to the Overland Pass Pipeline.

Refined Products and Crude Segment



Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, Years Ended

Dec. 31, Refined Products and Crude Segment 2024 2023 2024 2023(a)

(Millions of dollars) Adjusted EBITDA $ 603 $ 424 $ 1,892 $ 465 Capital expenditures $ 96 $ 51 $ 216 $ 52 (a) - Includes results subsequent to the Magellan acquisition beginning Sept. 25, 2023.

The increase in fourth quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA, compared with fourth quarter 2023, primarily reflects:

A $98 million increase in adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates due primarily to higher earnings on BridgeTex Pipeline associated with the non-recurring recognition of deferred revenue;

A $73 million increase due to adjusted EBITDA from Medallion and EnLink; and

A $39 million increase in transportation and storage due primarily to higher average refined products tariff rates; offset by

A $38 million increase in operating costs due primarily to higher employee-related costs.

The increase in adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2024, compared with 2023, primarily reflects:

A $1,354 million increase due to a full year of operating results following the Magellan acquisition, which includes a non-recurring increase in adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates of $88 million due primarily to BridgeTex Pipeline; and

A $73 million increase due to adjusted EBITDA from Medallion and EnLink.

Natural Gas Gathering and Processing Segment



Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, Years Ended

Dec. 31, Natural Gas Gathering and Processing Segment 2024 2023 2024 2023

(Millions of dollars) Adjusted EBITDA $ 489 $ 323 $ 1,484 $ 1,244 Capital expenditures $ 173 $ 140 $ 492 $ 448

The increase in fourth quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA, compared with fourth quarter 2023, primarily reflects:

A $200 million increase due to adjusted EBITDA from EnLink; and

A $10 million increase from the sale of certain non-strategic assets in 2024; offset by

A $25 million decrease due primarily to lower realized NGL prices, net of hedging, and lower average fee rates, offset partially by higher realized natural gas and condensate prices, net of hedging; and

A $17 million increase in operating costs due primarily to higher employee-related costs and outside services due primarily to the growth of ONEOK's operations.

The increase in adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2024, compared with 2023, primarily reflects:

A $200 million increase due to adjusted EBITDA from EnLink;

A $77 million increase from higher volumes due primarily to increased production in the Rocky Mountain region; and

A $59 million increase from the sale of certain non-strategic assets in 2024, primarily in Kansas; offset by

A $54 million decrease due primarily to lower realized NGL prices, net of hedging, offset partially by higher average fee rates and realized condensate and natural gas prices, net of hedging; and

A $44 million increase in operating costs due primarily to higher outside services, employee-related costs and materials and supplies expense due primarily to the growth of ONEOK's operations.

Natural Gas Pipelines Segment



Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, Years Ended

Dec. 31, Natural Gas Pipelines Segment 2024 2023 2024 2023

(Millions of dollars) Adjusted EBITDA $ 417 $ 132 $ 900 $ 559 Capital expenditures $ 71 $ 73 $ 258 $ 228

The increase in fourth quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA, compared with fourth quarter 2023, primarily reflects:

A $227 million increase due to the interstate natural gas pipeline divestiture;

A $41 million increase due to adjusted EBITDA from EnLink; and

A $19 million increase in transportation services due primarily to higher firm rates and volumes.

The increase in adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2024, compared with 2023, primarily reflects:

A $227 million increase due to the interstate natural gas pipeline divestiture;

A $75 million increase in transportation services due primarily to higher firm and interruptible rates;

A $41 million increase due to adjusted EBITDA from EnLink; and

A $16 million increase in adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates due primarily to increased volumes on Northern Border Pipeline; offset by

A $19 million increase in operating costs due primarily to planned asset maintenance and employee-related costs.

