Netum Group Oyj: Netum Group Plc's financial statements release 2024: Significant growth and profitability improvement in 2024 - Q4 at the same level as comparison period

Netum Group Plc's financial statements release 2024: Significant growth and profitability improvement in 2024 - Q4 at the same level as comparison period

October-December 2024 in brief

Revenue decreased 2.2% on the comparison period and was EUR 11.5 (11.7) million

EBITDA amounted to EUR 0.8 (1.0) million or 6.8 (8.1) % of revenue

EBITA was EUR 0.7 (0.9) million or 6.5 (7.8) % of revenue

Comparable EBITA was EUR 0.8 (0.9) million or 7.4 (7.4) % of revenue

Operating profit was EUR -0.1 (0.0) million or -1.3 (0.3) % of revenue

Result for the period was EUR -0.4 (-0.3) million or -3.2 (-2.9) % of revenue

Netum Ltd's holding in Optimo Systems Oy was reduced, and it decreased the Group's operating profit and result for the period by EUR 0.1 million

January-December 2024 in brief

Revenue increased 18.6% on the comparison period and was EUR 44.0 (37.1) million. Organic growth was 2.8%.

EBITDA was EUR 4.6 (2.6) million or 10.5 (7.1) % of revenue

EBITA was EUR 4.5 (2.3) million or 10.2 (6.3) % of revenue

Comparable EBITA was EUR 4.6 (2.8) million or 10.4 (7.4) % of revenue

Operating profit was EUR 1.1 (-0.2) million or 2.6 (-0.6) % of revenue

Result for the period was EUR -0.5 (-1.1) million or -1.0 (-2.9) % of revenue

Earnings per share were EUR -0.04 (-0.09)

Number of personnel at the end of the period was 394 (412)

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of EUR 0.05 (0.00) per share to be paid. In addition, the Board of Directors proposes that the AGM would authorise the Board of Directors to decide at its discretion on the payment of an additional dividend up to a maximum of EUR 0.03 per share.

Group key figures

EUR thousand unless otherwise stated 10-12/2024 10-12/2023 Change 1-12/2024 1-12/2023 Change Revenue 11,484 11,737 -2.2% 43,953 37,069 18.6% Revenue growth, per cent -2.2% 50.6% 18.6% 27.2% Organic growth, per cent -2.2% 15.3% 2.8% 11.3% EBITDA 782 953 -17,9 % 4,607 2,614 76.2% EBITDA, % of revenue 6.8% 8.1% 10.5% 7.1% Operating profit excluding goodwill amortisation (EBITA) 750 917 -18,2 % 4,477 2,341 91.2% EBITA, % of revenue 6.5% 7.8% 10.2% 6.3% Comparable EBITA1) 849 865 -1,8 % 4,560 2,754 65.6 % Comparable EBITA, % of revenue 7.4% 7.4% 10.4% 7.4% Operating profit (-loss) -145 41 1,137 -235 Operating profit (-loss), % of revenue -1.3% 0.3% 2.6% -0.6% Result for the reporting period -369 -335 -456 -1,075 Result for the reporting period, % of revenue -3.2% -2.9% -1.0% -2.9% Earnings per share, EUR -0.04 -0.09 Return on equity, % -3.6% -8.7% Equity ratio, % 43.2% 38.9% Number of employees, at the end of the period 394 412 Overall capacity, own personnel (FTE), at the end of the period 379 392

1) Items affecting comparability are presented in the table Comparable EBITA.

Outlook for 2025

Netum expects its revenue in the financial year 2024 to be EUR 41-46 million and comparable EBITA to be 7-10 % of revenue.

Netum expects the demand for IT services in the public sector to improve towards the end of the year, but intensified price competition to increase the challenge for the market. Global unprecedented uncertainty and unilateral decisions made by the major world powers create slowness and ambiguity in decision-making in the private sector. We believe that as the year progresses, adaptation to the new world situation will increase and the market will continue to grow.

Repe Harmanen, CEO:

"The fourth quarter was challenging, and the general slowdown in the market and the postponement of customers' decisions concerning projects affected our growth. The Finnish Government's decisions on spending cuts, in particular, affected our customers' readiness to invest. In the fourth quarter, our revenue decreased by 2.2%, but we managed to maintain our comparable EBITA at the previous year's level. We can be fairly satisfied with our performance. However, price competition in the market intensified significantly, and it became more difficult to win profitable projects. Continuing brisk and profitable growth in Finland's current economic climate is increasingly challenging.

On the whole, 2024 was a continuation of Netum's significant growth and success. Our revenue for January-December increased by 18.6% year-on-year and amounted to EUR 44 million. It is particularly pleasing that organic growth represented 2.8% of this, in spite of the difficult market situation. Comparable EBITA improved significantly to EUR 4.6 million, representing 10.4% of revenue.

These achievements would not have been possible without our committed customers, dedicated personnel and strong stakeholders. I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all of you for your trust and contribution, which have helped to drive us forward. In particular, I would like to highlight the strong competence and professionalism of our employees. They enable us to provide our customers with high-quality, secure and effective IT solutions. Highly skilled personnel are at the heart of Netum, and innovation and commitment are directly reflected in customer satisfaction and the growth of our business.?

Our customers' trust has also played a key role in our success. Long-term customer relationships and new partnerships are proof that the "Inspired by wisdom" thinking offered by Netum creates genuine value. We have successfully implemented several significant customer projects that have strengthened our position as a reliable IT service partner. Together with our customers, we develop responsible and secure digital solutions that support sustainable growth and meet the challenges of a changing world.?

During the year, we have deepened our sustainability thinking, and its impacts are starting to become increasingly visible in both our internal processes and the services we offer to our customers. For us, sustainability is not just a word - it is the foundation of our operations and the core of our strategy. This means concrete action to reduce environmental impacts, promote ethical business and, above all, support the well-being of our employees. We believe that employee well-being is not only a resource in working life, but it also has more far-reaching impacts on the life of individuals and society. That is why we want to develop our work community where work-life balance, development opportunities and an appreciative culture support sustainable success.

The year 2025 has begun in the midst of unprecedented global uncertainty. Selfish and unilateral decisions made by the major world powers undermine global stability, exacerbate economic uncertainty and also weaken investor confidence in Finland as well as the rest of Europe. This is likely to be directly reflected in our customers' decision-making when investments are postponed or re-evaluated. In addition, the decisions on spending cuts made by the Finnish Government in late 2024 reduce the growth opportunities of the IT sector, while price competition in the domestic market is simultaneously intensifying and inflation leads to increased cost pressures. These factors may have an impact on the second half of the year in particular. Together, these factors create an exceptionally murky operating environment that underscores the importance of adaptability and agility.?

We are responding to the growing uncertainty by strengthening our strategic planning and operational forecasting so that we can react quickly to changing circumstances. We are focusing on agility and cost efficiency while maintaining a high level of service for our customers. In addition, we are developing customer-oriented solutions that support their business even in uncertain times. This ensures that we are able to adapt to market changes and continue our sustainable growth even in challenging conditions. In 2025, we estimate revenue to be in the range of EUR 41-46 million and comparable EBITA to be 7-10% of revenue.

I have had an inspiring start to the year as Netum Group Plc's new CEO. While I am familiar with the company through my work on the Board of Directors, the new role provides me with fresh perspectives and the opportunity to focus even more deeply on the company's day-to-day operations. My meetings with our employees and customers have been particularly valuable - their thoughts and wishes guide us in building an even stronger Netum. These conversations strengthen my confidence in the future, and together with we can move the company forward!"

Netum Group Plc

Netum is a strongly and profitably growing IT service partner that builds a functional and secure digital society. We help our customers develop their digital business by designing and implementing sustainable digital solutions tailored to their needs - wisely and responsibly. Netum employs approximately 400 people, and the company's revenue in 2024 was EUR 44 million. Netum Group Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki First North (NETUM). www.netum.fi