Netum Group Oyj: Change in Netum Group Plc's Management Team - Liisa Rusanen appointed CEO of Studyo Oy and a member of the Group's Management Team

Netum Group Plc | Company announcement | 11 April 2025 at 2:00 p.m. EEST

Change in Netum Group Plc's Management Team - Liisa Rusanen appointed CEO of Studyo Oy and a member of the Group's Management Team

Liisa Rusanen (b. 1980, M.Sc. (Tech.)) has been appointed CEO of the subsidiary Studyo Oy and a member of Netum Group Plc's Management Team as of 23 April 2025. Rusanen will transfer to the position from the role of CEO of Codeo Oy. She has previously worked for CGI Finland, Sininen Meteoriitti and Cybercom Finland, among others.

"Liisa's expertise is an excellent fit for the next phase of Studyo. Her thoughts, approach and personality made a great impression on us and I believe that Studyo will continue to grow under her leadership in pursuit of new opportunities. We will also have a great addition to Netum Group's Management Team," says Repe Harmanen, CEO of Netum Group Plc.

On 6 March 2025, Netum announced the decision of Lauri Stigell, CEO of Studyo, to leave Netum Group. He will leave his position in the Group Management Team when Rusanen starts as CEO.

For further information, please contact:

Netum Group Plc

Repe Harmanen, CEO

+358 400 467 717

repe.harmanen@netum.fi



Mari Ala-Sorvari, Head of external reporting and IR

+358 50 494 9930

mari.ala-sorvari@netum.fi

Certified Adviser:

Evli Plc

+358 40 579 6210

Netum Group Plc

Netum is a strongly and profitably growing IT service partner that builds a functional and secure digital society. We help our customers develop their digital business by designing and implementing sustainable digital solutions tailored to their needs - wisely and responsibly. Netum employs approximately 400 people, and the company's revenue in 2024 was EUR 44 million. Netum Group Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki First North (NETUM). www.netum.fi

Studyo Oy

Studyo Oy is a subsidiary of Netum Group Plc. Studyo's software products streamline the everyday life of educational institutions and support the development of the quality of education. The easy-to-use and accessible solutions already have more than 300,000 users in Finnish higher education institutions and upper secondary schools. www.studyo.fi