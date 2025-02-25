Analyst Firm Cites Netcracker's Intent-Based Orchestration and Mature GenAI Capabilities for Leadership Position

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has received the highest ranking in analyst firm GlobalData's assessment of the network service orchestration market. This is the third time that Netcracker has attained this leadership position, which includes every assessment of the market by GlobalData.

Netcracker Intelligent Operations Automation has been recognized for a number of reasons, including full support for microservices, embedded AI, support for a broad range of APIs and standards, the most mature intent-based orchestration capabilities and support for a full ecosystem of partners and preconfigured service templates.

The suite of solutions supports a wide range of networks and services, including 5G operations, end-to-end service orchestration, Open vRAN orchestration, core domain orchestration, satellite operations and fiber infrastructure. Netcracker's customers that have deployed Intelligent Operations Automation benefit from improved efficiencies, accelerated service rollouts and real-time inventory to help with the creation of a modern digital architecture and autonomous networks.

"Netcracker has led our network service orchestration market each time we have conducted our assessment in this space, including most recently with a strong offering that supports the stringent requirements of operators across a broad range of networks," said Andy Hicks, Senior Principal Analyst at GlobalData. "We look forward to Netcracker's future innovations in this area as operators make further progress toward autonomous networks."

"We are proud to maintain our leadership position in this critical market, which is becoming absolutely vital to meeting the dynamic needs of our customers as they support multiple technology domains, partners and cloud platforms," said Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer at Netcracker. "We continue to work closely with our customers on their high-value projects that leverage automation and agility to gain new business and monetization opportunities."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250225970103/en/

Contacts:

Media



Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@Netcracker.com