Netcracker Revenue Management Supports New Lines of Business and Delivery of Additional Services and Offers to B2C and B2B Customers

Netcracker Technology announced today that Israeli service provider yes TV and Communications Services has extended and expanded its partnership with Netcracker for revenue management and professional services.

The service provider has been leveraging Netcracker Revenue Management through many projects and evolutions, from satellite and OTT services to its transformation into an ISP, as it begins offering fiber-based services to its customer base. As yes has grown, it has worked with Netcracker on modernizing its revenue management solution, including utilizing the most advanced billing and customer care features, as well as critical security-related services.

As a result, Netcracker will keep advancing its solution for yes, enabling new capabilities and delivering important improvements, including additional billing and rating features, automation and orchestration for OTT services and support for ongoing business and security requirements. Netcracker will also work closely with yes as it positions itself as a content aggregator and enters into agreements with third-party content providers such as Netflix and Disney.

"We have had a close relationship with Netcracker for more than 20 years, and we continue to work with them due to their unwavering commitment to supporting us through changes to our business and service offerings," said Maya Bachar, CIO at yes and Pelephone, its sister company that offers mobile services in Israel. "We're excited for what the future holds as we evolve our capabilities and offerings and deliver new benefits to our customers."

"It's truly an honor to work with a forward-looking and innovative company like yes," said Yaniv Zilberman, VP Strategic Accounts at Netcracker. "The trust placed in us is gratifying, and we value the opportunity to extend our business partnership for advanced content and services."

