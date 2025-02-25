Zymeworks Inc.: Zymeworks Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, including cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Annual Health Care Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in one-on-one meetings and present on March 4 at 10:30 am Eastern Time (ET) in Boston, MA. Leerink Global Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in one-on-one meetings and present on March 10 at 8:00 am ET in Miami, FL.

Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in one-on-one meetings on March 11 in Miami, FL. Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit: Zymeworks' management will participate in one-on-one meetings on March 12 in Miami, FL.

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks' mission is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people impacted by difficult-to-treat conditions such as cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease. The Company's complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates. Zymeworks engineered and developed zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using the Company's proprietary Azymetric technology. Zymeworks has entered into separate agreements with BeiGene, Ltd.

