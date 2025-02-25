Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.02.2025
WKN: A3DSSN | ISIN: US98985Y1082 | Ticker-Symbol: ZA8
Tradegate
25.02.25
08:18 Uhr
13,200 Euro
-0,200
-1,49 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.02.2025 12:10 Uhr
Zymeworks Inc.: Zymeworks Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, including cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in one-on-one meetings and present on March 4 at 10:30 am Eastern Time (ET) in Boston, MA.
  • Leerink Global Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in one-on-one meetings and present on March 10 at 8:00 am ET in Miami, FL.
  • Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in one-on-one meetings on March 11 in Miami, FL.
  • Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit: Zymeworks' management will participate in one-on-one meetings on March 12 in Miami, FL.

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks' mission is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people impacted by difficult-to-treat conditions such as cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease. The Company's complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates. Zymeworks engineered and developed zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using the Company's proprietary Azymetric technology. Zymeworks has entered into separate agreements with BeiGene, Ltd.and follow @ZymeworksIncon X.

Contacts:

Investor Inquiries:
Shrinal Inamdar
Senior Director, Investor Relations

Media Inquiries:
Diana Papove
Senior Director, Corporate Communications


