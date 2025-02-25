WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Interface Inc. (TILE) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $21.8 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $19.6 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.Excluding items, Interface Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $20.1 million or $0.34 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 3.0% to $335 million from $325.1 million last year.Interface Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $21.8 Mln. vs. $19.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $335 Mln vs. $325.1 Mln last year.Laurel Hurd, CEO of Interface, said: 'We saw growth across all product categories, largely driven by continued momentum in the Americas, where our combined selling strategy has exceeded our expectations. Our team has made tremendous progress in advancing strategic initiatives that reduce complexity, improve pricing and mix management, and realize synergies from our global functions.'Looking ahead, for the first quarter, Interface expects sales of $290 million to $300 million.For the full-year 2025, the company projects sales of $1.315 billion to $1.365 billion, compared with the full-year 2024 sales of $1.315 billion.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX