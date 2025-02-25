Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Hohe Gewinne in kurzer Zeit! Aktuelle Sondersituation jetzt nutzen und enorm profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JHKZ | ISIN: US6026701010 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
CTT PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CTT PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
25.02.2025 13:26 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc.: CTT Pharma Gives Update On U.S. and European Patents

Finanznachrichten News

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2025 / CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:CTTH) has received notification of an intention to grant from the European Patent Office(EPO) for additional claims to our original European Patent. CTT Pharma already received an intention to grant from the EPO for our micelle delivery but opted to further define and strengthen our patent for diabetes related drugs. Since, the patent for the diabetes drug Liraglutide has expired CTT will seek to find opportunities to utilize our micelle technology for Liraglutide. CTT also believes our technology could offer an enhanced drug delivery system for pharmaceutical companies with current diabetes drugs that are patented and for drugs in development. Furthermore, CTT is actively working on strengthening our patents in the United States and Europe and will look to file provisional patents in 2025 to continue to protect and strengthen our technology. CTT will update shareholders on additional provisional patents once they are filed and how they will be used to help with future development.

Contact:

CTT Pharma - 813-606-0060

SOURCE: CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.