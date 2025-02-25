CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc.: CTT Pharma Gives Update On U.S. and European Patents

CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:CTTH) has received notification of an intention to grant from the European Patent Office(EPO) for additional claims to our original European Patent. CTT Pharma already received an intention to grant from the EPO for our micelle delivery but opted to further define and strengthen our patent for diabetes related drugs. Since, the patent for the diabetes drug Liraglutide has expired CTT will seek to find opportunities to utilize our micelle technology for Liraglutide. CTT also believes our technology could offer an enhanced drug delivery system for pharmaceutical companies with current diabetes drugs that are patented and for drugs in development. Furthermore, CTT is actively working on strengthening our patents in the United States and Europe and will look to file provisional patents in 2025 to continue to protect and strengthen our technology. CTT will update shareholders on additional provisional patents once they are filed and how they will be used to help with future development.

