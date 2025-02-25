Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.02.2025
WKN: A1KAQD | ISIN: GG00B79WC100
25.02.2025 13:27 Uhr
SWEF: Director Notification

Finanznachrichten News

DJ SWEF: Director Notification 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: Director Notification 
25-Feb-2025 / 11:55 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited 
(the "Company") 
 
Director Notification 
 
In compliance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.9(R), the Company announces that Mrs Charlotte Denton, Non-Executive Director 
and Audit Committee Chairman of the Company, has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the board of Achilles 
Investment Company Limited, which commenced trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange at 7:00 am today, 
Tuesday, 25 February 2025. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary 
 
Duke Le Prevost 
T: +44 (0) 203 5303 660 
E: Starwood@apexgroup.com 
 
Notes: 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock 
Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. 
www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. 
 
The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of 
Starwood Capital Group. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GG00BTZJM644 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:      SWEF 
LEI Code:    5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  377195 
EQS News ID:  2091195 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2091195&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2025 06:56 ET (11:56 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
