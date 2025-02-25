DJ SWEF: Director Notification

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Director Notification 25-Feb-2025 / 11:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") Director Notification In compliance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.9(R), the Company announces that Mrs Charlotte Denton, Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chairman of the Company, has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the board of Achilles Investment Company Limited, which commenced trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange at 7:00 am today, Tuesday, 25 February 2025. For further information, please contact: Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary Duke Le Prevost T: +44 (0) 203 5303 660 E: Starwood@apexgroup.com Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Starwood Capital Group. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GG00BTZJM644 Category Code: RDN TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 377195 EQS News ID: 2091195 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 25, 2025 06:56 ET (11:56 GMT)