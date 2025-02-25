WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Sealed Air Corp. (SEE):Earnings: -$7.3 million in Q4 vs. $124.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.05 in Q4 vs. $0.86 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Sealed Air Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $152.6 million or $0.75 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.67 per share Revenue: $1.372 billion in Q4 vs. $1.377 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX