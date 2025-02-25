Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - Enduro Metals Corporation (TSXV: ENDR) (OTCQB: ENDMF) (FSE: SOG0) ("Enduro") and Commander Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CMD) ("Commander" and together with Enduro, the "Parties") are pleased to announce that they continue to work diligently on the completion of their previously announced business combination (the "Proposed Transaction"). In furtherance of that, the Parties determined to structure the Proposed Transaction as a court-approved plan of arrangement, to be completed in accordance with the terms and conditions of an arrangement agreement between the Parties dated February 25, 2025 (the "Arrangement Agreement"). The Arrangement Agreement has substantially the same terms as the amalgamation agreement that the parties initially entered into and which is now superseded by the Arrangement Agreement (see joint news release dated December 9, 2024, filed on SEDAR+).

The business combination is progressing as planned; both companies are coordinating on the information circular.

Completion of the Proposed Transaction remains subject to several conditions, including the approval of Commander's shareholders, approval of The Supreme Court of British Columbia and acceptance of the TSXV. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular to be prepared in connection with the Proposed Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Proposed Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Commander and Enduro should be considered highly speculative.

Qualified Persons

Robert Cameron, P. Geo. is a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101, and has read and takes responsibility for the technical aspects of this release in so far as they relate to Commander. Mr. Maurizio Napoli, P. Geo. is a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101, and has read and takes responsibility for the technical aspects of this release in so far as they relate to Enduro.

About Enduro Metals

Enduro Metals is an exploration company focused on its Newmont Lake Project; a total 688km2 property located between Eskay Creek, Snip, and Galore Creek within the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Building on prior results, Enduro's geological team has outlined multiple deposit environments of interest across the Newmont Lake Project including high-grade epithermal/skarn gold along the McLymont Fault, copper-gold alkalic porphyry mineralization at Burgundy, newly discovered copper-gold porphyry mineralization at North Toe, and a large 10km x 4km geochemical anomaly hosting various gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, and lead mineralization along the newly discovered Chachi Corridor.

About Commander Resources

Commander is a Canadian focused exploration company that has leveraged its success in exploration through a combination of partnerships and sole funded exploration. Commander has a portfolio of base and precious metal projects across Canada including its flagship Burn Project, a newly discovered porphyry copper-gold project in the Babine copper belt of central British Columbia and its October Dome copper and gold porphyry target in central British Columbia and our Sabin VMS project in Ontario.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Commander Resources Ltd.

"Robert Cameron"

President and Chief Executive Officer

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Enduro Metals Corporation

"Cole Evans"

Chief Executive Officer

www.endurometals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Enduro's and Commander's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements concerning the parties' expectation that they will complete the Proposed Transaction and the Loan, and all other statements that are not historical in nature.

Although Enduro and Commander believe the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, forward-looking statements by their nature involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF ENDURO AND COMMANDER AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE ENDURO AND COMMANDER MAY ELECT TO, NEITHER OF THEM UNDERTAKES TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

