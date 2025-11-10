Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - Enduro Metals Corporation (TSXV: ENDR) ("Enduro", "Enduro Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a purchase agreement with Romios Gold Resources Inc. ("Romios") to acquire a package of mineral claims located immediately north of Enduro's Andrei porphyry copper gold target on its Newmont Lake property. Under the terms of the agreement, Enduro will acquire a 100% interest in the 12 km2 claim block for cash consideration of C$300,000. The claims remain subject to the existing Net Smelter Return royalty currently in place between Enduro and Romios. Newmont Lake is a large 700 km2 property located in the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle. (Figure 1)

Highlights

Expands Andrei porphyry target area through the acquisition of a 12 km 2 claim block from Romios

1.5 km by 2.5 km magnetic high anomaly within new claims mirrors the geophysical signature of the Andrei target

A third magnetic anomaly to the northeast of Andrei defines a 14km corridor of copper-gold porphyry potential in an easily accessible low elevation location.

2025 field work has outlined a drill ready target to be tested in 2026

Rob Cameron, CEO of Enduro Metals, commented: "This strategic acquisition consolidates our position over what we believe is a significant emerging copper-gold system at Andrei. The newly acquired claims exhibit similar geophysical signatures to our Andrei target, and the expanded land position significantly adds to the potential of this discovery which remains our number one target for next summer's exploration program. Planning for an inaugural drill program is underway."

Evaluation of Enduro's recently completed high-resolution airborne magnetic survey over this northern portion of the Newmont Lake property identified a 1.5 by 2.5 km magnetic anomaly within the newly acquired claims that is similar to that delineated over the current Andrei target on Enduro's property, together with a larger similar anomaly within the Newmont Lake property to the northeast. Together, these features define a 14km long corridor of prospective porphyry copper-gold potential. The trend is well positioned along a wide low elevation access route approximately 15 kilometres from the Galore Creek Mine road, providing a straightforward development scenario. A map illustrating the newly acquired claims and their relationship to Enduro's Andrei target area is provided below. (Figure 2)

Figure 1: Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6406/273796_endurofig1.jpg

Figure 2: The Newly Acquired FK Property and the Greater Andrei Exploration Target

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6406/273796_endurofig2.jpg

The Andrei Target

Andrei is a large, low-elevation, and easily accessed, porphyry Cu-Au target located in the northern half of the Newmont Lake Property that was the focus of airborne and ground based geophysical surveys and geological mapping and sampling in 2025. Fieldwork has identified potassic altered monzonite and diorite intrusions, possibly correlated to the Red Chris intrusive suite, along with hydrothermally altered volcanic wall rock, both, characterised by localised micro-vein stockworks, copper mineral-bearing veins and extensive magnetite alteration on the north and south side of a prominent forested and till covered ridge.

Mapping at Andrei has outlined a large, low-sulfur mineralized system where magnetite is the dominant alteration mineral, occurring in replacement zones, breccia infill, and vein networks. Chalcopyrite and bornite represent the primary copper minerals, with mineralized zones outcropping on the flanks of the main Andrei ridge. The center of the target outlined by magnetics and induced polarization (IP) is beneath this ridge which is covered by glacial till.

A later iron carbonate vein system (with associated barite and minor quartz) contains visible copper minerals (chalcopyrite and bornite) and, based on sampling at North Toe on the northern side of Andrei, also contains gold. Together, these features define a distinct exploration signature characterized by strong magnetic responses and moderate IP chargeability.

The IP and magnetic survey results from 2025 have outlined a 4 km by 1.2 km zone of elevated chargeability with two large internal elevated zones exceeding 15 mv/v coinciding with high resistivity and high magnetic values centered on the central ridge. The anomaly is open off grid and at depth. Interestingly the noted copper occurrences are located on the flanks of the main anomaly which is not exposed.

Assay results from rock samples taken during the 2025 field season remain outstanding.

Qualified Person

Mr. Robert Cameron, P.Geo., Enduro's CEO is the Company's qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this release. Field work was supervised by Stephen Wetherup, P.Geo., VPX for Enduro Metals.

About Enduro Metals

Enduro Metals is an exploration company focused on its Newmont Lake Project; a total 700 km2 property located within the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Building on prior results, Enduro Metals' geological team has outlined multiple deposit environments of interest across the Newmont Lake Project including high-grade epithermal/skarn gold along the McLymont Fault, copper-gold alkalic porphyry mineralization at Burgundy, and newly discovered copper-gold porphyry mineralization at Andrei. The Company maintains a broader portfolio of mineral projects across Canada including the advanced Burn porphyry copper and gold project in northern British Columbia.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Enduro Metals Corporation

"Robert Cameron"

Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

www.endurometals.com

