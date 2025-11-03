Vancover, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - Enduro Metals Corp (TSXV: ENDR) (OTCQB: ENDMF) will be participating in Deutsche Goldmesse Fall 2025, which will take place on November 14th and 15th at the JW Marriott Hotel Frankfurt.

Members of Enduro Metals Corp management will be taking meetings throughout the day, and also present to an audience of European investors.

An online registration form is available, and Investors can register to attend at:

https://deutschegoldmesse.online/investor-registration-3/

Kai Hoffmann, Managing Director of Soar Financial Partners, remarks, "After two virtual, and eight in-person events, Deutsche Goldmesse has established itself as Germany's premier investment conference in the resource space. Being from Germany myself and working solely in the junior mining space for the last 15 years, I understand what German and European investors are looking for. This is why I have focused on bringing together a selective group of impressive and diverse companies, keynote speakers, influencers, HNW investors, asset & fund managers, media partners and more. I am thrilled to once again deliver this boutique event, exclusive to the junior mining sector."

The Deutsche Goldmesse website is regularly updated with attending companies, keynote speakers, the event schedule, and other important details: www.deutschegoldmesse.com

About Enduro Metals Corp

Enduro Metals is an exploration company focused on its Newmont Lake Project; a total 688 km2 property located within the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Building on prior results, Enduro Metals' geological team has outlined multiple deposit environments of interest across the Newmont Lake Project including high-grade epithermal/skarn gold along the McLymont Fault, copper-gold alkalic porphyry mineralization at Burgundy, and newly discovered copper-gold porphyry mineralization at North Toe/Andrei. The Company maintains a broader portfolio of mineral projects across Canada including the advanced Burn porphyry copper and gold project in northern British Columbia.

About Deutsche Goldmesse

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's leading mining investment conference, held in Frankfurt - one of Europe's key financial hubs. The exclusive two-day event brings together leading minds in the industry to foster new business opportunities and facilitate valuable relationships. Each edition features up to 35 carefully selected mining companies spanning a range of commodities and stages, alongside internationally recognized keynote speakers and media personalities.

Hosted by Soar Financial Partners, Deutsche Goldmesse offers a unique platform for company executives to engage directly with European institutional and high-net-worth investors, retail investors, analysts, newsletter writers, media, and other strategic partners.

SOURCE: Soar Financial Partners