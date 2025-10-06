Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - Enduro Metals Corporation (TSXV: ENDR) ("Enduro", "Enduro Metals" or the "Company") reports 2025 geophysical results that confirm the prospectivity of the Andrei porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) target at its 100%-owned 688 km² Newmont Lake Project in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia (Figure 1). The program comprised a 2,000 line-kilometer high-resolution airborne magnetic survey over the Andrei and Twin targets and 20 line-kilometers of ground induced polarization ("IP") over the Andrei target.

Highlights:

Andrei prospectivity confirmed: high-resolution magnetics and IP define a large, coherent, coincident geophysical footprint consistent with a porphyry system at Andrei; results will be used to select and prioritize 2026 drill targets.

Airborne magnetics: 2,000 line-kilometres of magnetic surveying at 100 metre line spacing completed in over the Andrei and Twin targets using SHA Geophysics' Heli-GT system. Large magnetic anomalies have been outlined.

Ground IP: 20 line-kilometers of ground IP surveying completed at the Andrei porphyry target (12 lines at 400 metre spacing plus 1 longitudinal line) has delineated a 4 km by 1.2 zone of elevated chargeability. Two internal zones exceed 15 mv/v, broadly coincident with high resistivity and magnetic highs.

Geological mapping at Andrei shows a large mineralized system characterized by low-sulfur, magnetite-rich alteration (replacement masses, breccia infill, stockworks and sheeted veins) with lesser pyrite and local chalcopyrite-bornite. A late iron carbonate vein system with associated barite and minor quartz is copper bearing with large masses of chalcopyrite and local bornite. Older Enduro sampling at North Toe indicates these veins can be gold bearing. All geochemical sampling results from 2025 remain outstanding.

Robert Cameron, CEO states: "Newmont Lake continues to exceed our expectations for delivering large and meaningful exploration targets. The magnetic and IP surveys along with surface mapping and sampling completed this season at Andrei have defined a large copper-gold porphyry system. We now have a coherent set of coincident geophysical targets in an area with supportive geology and widespread surface copper and gold occurrences. Andrei is our number one target on the Newmont Lake Property, and the results of our work this summer will be used to plan a focused inaugural drill program at Andrei in 2026."

Figure 1: Location Map

Figure 1: Location Map

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6406/269224_9c895a56d49128b5_001full.jpg

The Andrei Target

Andrei is a large, low-elevation, and easily accessed, porphyry Cu-Au target located in the northern half of the Newmont Lake Property. It comprises exposures of potassic altered monzonite and diorite intrusions, along with altered and hydrothermally altered volcanic wall rock, both, characterised by localised micro-vein stockworks, copper mineral-bearing veins and extensive magnetite alteration on the north and south side a prominent forested and till covered ridge, a classic porphyry Cu-Au signature.

Extensive mapping and prospecting at Andrei has characterized a large mineralized system dominated by low-sulfur assemblages giving rise to dominant magnetite alteration as replacement masses, breccia infilling, stockworks and sheeted veining with associated lessor pyrite and local copper as chalcopyrite and bornite. These copper bearing showings are exposed on the flanks of the main IP target, which is in most part not exposed. A late iron carbonate vein system with associated barite and minor quartz is copper bearing with large masses of chalcopyrite and local bornite. Older Enduro sampling at North Toe (the northern side of Andrei) indicates these veins can be gold bearing.

The IP and magnetic survey results (Figures 2 and 3) have mapped a a 4 km by 1.2 km zone of elevated chargeability with two large internal elevated zones exceeding 15 mv/v coinciding with high resistivity and high magnetic values centered on the central ridge. The anomaly is open off grid and at depth. Interestingly the noted copper occurrences are located on the flanks of the main anomaly which is not exposed.

Figure 2: Outline of IP chargeability anomaly over hi-resolution magnetic data over Andrei and location of historical rock samples and noted copper occurrences (assays pending). Dashed white line indicates location of section shown in Figure 3 below.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6406/269224_enduroimg2.jpg

Figure 3: Chargeability Section 9200 looking southwest

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6406/269224_9c895a56d49128b5_004full.jpg

Figure 4: Aerial view of Andrei looking southwest showing the location of Section Line 9200

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6406/269224_enduroimg4.jpg

The Twin Target

The Twin target, located at the southwest corner of the property in an area of limited historical exploration and previously without any airborne magnetic surveys, is a potential 7 km extension of the "Bronson Trend", a 14-kilometre linear alignment of porphyry and porphyry-related deposits that extends from the Quartz Rise deposit northwest to the new Snip North deposit discovered in 2024 by Seabridge Gold. The Snip North deposit is a large gold and copper rich system hosted by potassic altered tuffs that is interpreted by Seabridge to be a zone peripheral to an intrusive hosted porphyry Cu-Au deposit (see Seabridge news releases dated October 9, 2024, January 21, 2025, and June 3, 2025).

The high-resolution magnetic survey (Figure 5) completed over this target indicates clusters of discreet and linear magnetic highs suggesting the presence intrusive bodies which will be followed up in future exploration campaigns. Limited rock and soil and silt sampling was completed in the area in 2025 with all results still pending.

Figure 5: Twin target - Total Magnetic Intensity

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6406/269224_9c895a56d49128b5_007full.jpg

Qualified person

Mr. Cameron, P.Geo., is a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 and has read and takes responsibility for the technical aspects of this release. Field work was supervised by Stephen Wetherup, P.Geo., VPX for Enduro Metals.

About Enduro Metals

Enduro Metals is an exploration company focused on its Newmont Lake Project; a total 688 km2 property located within the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Building on prior results, Enduro Metals' geological team has outlined multiple deposit environments of interest across the Newmont Lake Project including high-grade epithermal/skarn gold along the McLymont Fault, copper-gold alkalic porphyry mineralization at Burgundy, and newly discovered copper-gold porphyry mineralization at North Toe/Andrei. The Company maintains a broader portfolio of mineral projects across Canada including the advanced Burn porphyry copper and gold project in northern British Columbia.

