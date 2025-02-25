

Original-Research: ad pepper media International N.V. - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH



25.02.2025

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to ad pepper media International N.V.



Company Name: ad pepper media International N.V. ISIN: NL0000238145



Reason for the Update

research:

Recommendation: Buy

from: 25.02.2025

Target price: 2,90 EUro

Target price on sight 12 Monate

of:

Last rating change: 20.07.2020: Hochstufung von Hinzufügen auf Kaufen

Analyst: Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu ad pepper media International N.V. (ISIN: NL0000238145) veröffentlicht. Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 2,90.



Zusammenfassung:

ad pepper media (APM) hat weitere 18,73% an solute erworben und besitzt nun 44,37% des Unternehmens. Das Management von APM beabsichtigt, die laufenden Gespräche mit anderen Anteilseignern von solute fortzusetzen, um eine Mehrheitsbeteiligung zu erreichen. solute meldete für das Jahr 2024 sehr starke Zahlen mit einem Umsatzanstieg von 26% J/J auf EUR44,7 Mio. und einem EBITDA, das sich von EUR1,8 Mio. auf EUR3,9 Mio. mehr als verdoppelt hat. Eine erfolgreiche Konsolidierung von solute würde APM mit einem kombinierten Umsatz von EUR66 Mio. und einem EBITDA von EUR5,9 Mio. zu einem wesentlich stärkeren Akteur im Bereich der digitalen Werbung machen. APM hatte im Jahr 2024 einen eigenständigen Umsatz von EUR21,5 Mio. und ein EBITDA von EUR2,0 Mio. Das Unternehmen wird EUR2,3 Mio. Aktien im Wert von EUR4,5 Mio. als Gegenleistung für die 18,73%ige Beteiligung an solute ausgeben. Bei der Überarbeitung unseres Modells haben wir die höhere Anzahl der APM-Aktien, das bessere solute-Ergebnis und die höhere Beteiligung von APM an solute berücksichtigt. Ein aktualisiertes DCF-Modell führt zu einem unveränderten Kursziel von EUR2,90. Wir bestätigen unsere Kaufempfehlung.

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on ad pepper media International N.V. (ISIN: NL0000238145). Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his EUR 2.90 price target.



Abstract:

ad pepper media (APM) has acquired a further 18.73% of solute and now owns 44.37% of the company. APM management intends to continue its ongoing discussions with other shareholders in solute with the aim of achieving a majority stake. solute reported very strong 2024 figures with revenue rising 26% y/y to EUR44.7m, and EBITDA more than doubling from EUR1.8m to EUR3.9m. A successful consolidation of solute would transform APM into a much stronger player in the digital advertising business with combined revenue of EUR66m and EBITDA of EUR5.9m. APM had standalone revenue of EUR21.5m and EBITDA of EUR2.0m in 2024. The company is to issue 2.3m shares valued at EUR4.5m as consideration for the 18.73% stake in solute. In reworking our model, we have taken the higher number of APM shares, the stronger solute result and APM's higher stake in solute into account. An updated DCF model yields an unchanged EUR2.90 price target. We confirm our Buy recommendation.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31849.pdf

