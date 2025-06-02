EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ad pepper media International N.V.

ad pepper media International N.V.: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG



02.06.2025 / 09:54 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Correction of a publication dated 28.05.2025



1. Details of issuer ad pepper media International N.V.

Frankenstrasse 146

90461 Nuremberg

Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons

holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.



3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached 28 Apr 2025

4. Share-position Share-position in % total amount of shares issued Resulting situation 4.94 % 24,837,245 Previous publication 5.02 % /

5. Details absolute in % direct indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG) direct indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG) 1,227,128 4.94 % %





