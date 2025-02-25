Cytta Corp. Reports Over 5000% Increase in Revenue and Sales Receivables as New Registrations for CyttaCOMMS and Drone Force Explode Nationwide

Cytta Successfully Onboards over 4,000 New 2025 Law Enforcement users to its CyttaCOMMS and Drone Force Applications

Cytta Corp.(OTCQB:CYCA), a leader in real-time video streaming and secure communication solutions for law enforcement and first responders, is pleased to announce that the Company has achieved over $269,000 in Revenue and CyttaCOMMS Sales Receivables in Dec 31 Fiscal Quarter representing an over 5000% increase and showed its first Gross Profit. Cytta has also successfully onboarded over 4,000 new 2025 users to its CyttaCOMMS and Drone Force platforms as a result of its online national marketing campaign.

The surge in new registrations for our CyttaCOMMS SaaS solution highlights the growing demand for advanced, secure, and real-time streaming solutions in public safety operations. CyttaCOMMS, initially designed for seamless drone live-streaming, is now proving to be a universal mobile command platform, as departments across the U.S. are leveraging it to stream video from various tactical devices, including:

Robotics & Ground-Based Surveillance Equipment

Body Cameras, Cell Phones & Dashcams

Tactical Helmet & Incident Command Cameras

Specialized Camera-Enabled Gear for SWAT & Emergency Response

Expanding Market Potential & Law Enforcement Adoption

Through direct engagements with law enforcement agencies nationwide, Cytta Corp. has identified a broader application for CyttaCOMMS beyond drones. Agencies are integrating the platform with other video-enabled tactical tools, proving its role as a universal mobile communications and streaming solution for officers and first responders.

"As we continue rolling out CyttaCOMMS and Drone Force, we're discovering that departments are adopting it for more than just drones. They're utilizing it as a real-time video-sharing and communications solution for body cams, cell phones, robots, and other tactical gear, demonstrating its potential as a mission-critical communication tool for modern law enforcement," said Gary Campbell, CEO of Cytta Corp. "This insight significantly expands our market reach and reinforces our position as a technology leader in real-time secure mobile communications."

Continued Growth & Next Steps

With over $269,000 in Revenue and CyttaCOMMS Sales Receivables in the Dec 31 Fiscal Quarter and its first Gross Profit, a growing customer base, and increasing adoption among law enforcement agencies, Cytta Corp. is positioned for continued explosive growth in 2025. The Company will focus on:

Expanding partnerships with law enforcement and first responder agencies.

Enhancing AI-driven video analytics to support real-time situational awareness.

Exploring new integrations with tactical and security-based hardware.

For more information about Cytta Corp., CyttaCOMMS, or to schedule a demo, visit Cytta.com

About Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA) - Cytta Corp is a technology incubator and accelerator focused on advancing innovations in safety, security, and real-time intelligence. By identifying, developing, and scaling high-impact technologies, Cytta creates, nurtures, and spins off disruptive solutions that address mission-critical challenges in law enforcement, defense, emergency response, and enterprise security. Through a strategic model of incubation, commercialization, and value-driven spin-offs, Cytta is committed to long-term shareholder growth and market leadership in the security and intelligence sectors.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In addition, our representatives or we may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical facts, particularly those that use terminology such as "intends," "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

