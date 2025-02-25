Waste Energy Corp.: Waste Energy Corp Files Patent Application to Cut Emissions, Eliminate PFAS, and Maximize Profits with Automated Carbon Credit Optimization

Waste Energy Corp ("Waste Energy" or the "Company"), (OTCQB:WAST), an emerging waste-to-energy (WTE) company at the forefront of sustainable innovation, dedicated to diverting plastic and tires waste streams from oceans, streams, nature and food supplies, today announced the filing of a patent application for an "Advanced AI-Powered Emissions Monitoring & Carbon Credits Creation & Optimization System". Once accepted, the patent pending system will feature PFAS control, automated feedstock monitoring and purity assurance, robust AI-powered emissions monitoring and carbon credit automation & optimization. This breakthrough technology is designed to set a new industry standard in environmental compliance, operational efficiency, and revenue optimization.

This patent-pending system will be one of, if not the first system of its kind to integrate AI-driven emissions monitoring with automated feedstock purity assurance and PFAS (Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances) control. This technology ensures that only the purest feedstock enters the waste-to-energy conversion process, reducing operational inefficiencies and maximizing fuel output quality.

By using advanced machine learning algorithms, the system can detect and filter harmful contaminants, including PFAS-a group of persistent environmental pollutants linked to significant health and ecological risks. This capability allows Waste Energy Corp to further its commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility while maintaining the integrity of its pyrolysis operations.

Key Features and Benefits of the Technology:

Automated Feedstock Purity Assurance:

The system leverages real-time data analysis to automatically verify feedstock purity before it enters the conversion process. This reduces reliance on manual inspections and ensures a consistent, high-quality input stream-enhancing operational efficiency and minimizing downtime due to contamination.

Comprehensive PFAS Detection and Control:

The technology actively monitors for PFAS and other hazardous materials throughout the feedstock processing cycle. By eliminating these harmful compounds early in the process, the system safeguards environmental health and improves the overall safety of waste-to-energy conversion.

Human-Error-Free Carbon Credit Creation & Optimization:

Automation removes the need for manual oversight in generating carbon credits, ensuring compliance with international carbon market standards. This streamlined approach guarantees both efficiency and accuracy, turning emissions reductions into financial assets with minimal administrative overhead.

Enhanced Emissions Control Through Data Aggregation:

The system continuously aggregates data from emissions monitoring sensors, offering real-time insights into environmental performance. By detecting anomalies and trends early, companies can proactively reduce emissions, stay ahead of regulatory requirements, and strengthen their sustainability credentials.

Financial and Environmental Value Creation:

By optimizing carbon credit generation and improving emissions management, this technology opens up new revenue streams for Waste Energy and similar companies while supporting global decarbonization efforts. Businesses that adopt this system will benefit from cost savings, increased revenue opportunities, regulatory compliance, and enhanced market positioning as sustainability leaders.

"This patent filing represents a pivotal step forward in our mission to deliver cleaner energy solutions," said Scott Gallagher, CEO of Waste Energy Corp. "Our AI-powered system is designed not only to monitor emissions in real time but also to actively remove harmful substances like PFAS from the feedstock stream before they enter our machine-an essential breakthrough for environmental protection. By eliminating human error, ensuring feedstock purity, and automating carbon credit generation, we're creating a highly efficient platform that enhances profitability while reinforcing our commitment to sustainability. This technology reflects our dedication to transforming waste into energy responsibly, maximizing both environmental impact and revenue potential for our stakeholders."

For more information about Waste Energy Corp, please visit www.WasteEnergyCorp.com.

Company Contact:

Scott Gallagher, CEO

Waste Energy Corp

(727) 417-7807

Scott@MetaWorksPlatforms.io

About Waste Energy Corp

Waste Energy Corp is committed to redefining waste as an asset and to reducing the volume of non-recyclable waste in landfills and incinerators. Specializing in the conversion of waste plastics and used tires into clean diesel fuel. The company will combine AI & Pyrolysis technologies to reduce the volume of plastic and tire waste in landfills while developing a new, clean, US based energy source.

Waste Energy Corp. trades on the OTCQB market, over the counter under the ticker symbol: WAST. Waste Energy Corp is an SEC exchange act, fully reporting company. For more information on Waste Energy Corp, please visit www.WasteEnergyCorp.com. For additional investor or financial information visit: www.SEC.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Waste Energy Corp's business operations and future financial performance and projections. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions and regulatory approvals and other factors outside of the control of WEC, which may impact the actual results. Investors are encouraged to review all risk factors and results disclosed in the company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange commission at www.SEC.Gov.

SOURCE: Waste Energy Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire