WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macy's signed a new rights deal with NBCUniversal, for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and Macy's 4th of July Fireworks on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo. The companies noted that the 10-year agreement will expand beyond these two holiday celebrations, including broadcast and streaming rights to both celebrations, a Macy's Parade-eve special, as well as a new special program, to be announced at a later date.Sharon Otterman, Macy's Chief Marketing Officer, said: 'This is a significant expansion of our long-standing relationship that will increase the visibility of Macy's and all our content offerings.'