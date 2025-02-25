Incredible KLAS Outcomes! AGFA HealthCare Achieves Triple KLAS Wins and Excels in PACS Radiology & Cardiology Ratings in USA!

AGFA HealthCare proudly celebrates multiple KLAS distinctions, securing two #1 Best in KLAS awards for XERO® Viewer and VNA, alongside the KLAS Most Improved Software Product award. Additionally, AGFA HealthCare earned exceptional ratings in PACS Radiology and Cardiology reviews. These prestigious recognitions affirm AGFA HealthCare's unwavering commitment to innovation and customer success.

Outstanding Performance in PACS Radiology

Beyond the Best in KLAS awards, AGFA HealthCare has also been recognized as the #2 PACS for Radiology provider in the USA for both large and small sites with an impressive 87.2 rating for large sites and 90.3 rating for small sites. This recognition underscores the company's excellence in delivering robust imaging solutions across diverse healthcare environments.

Enterprise Imaging for Cardiology Debut

AGFA HealthCare makes its first entry into the KLAS Cardiology Report with an outstanding debut score of 89.1. Despite a smaller installation base, and therefore limited data, KLAS acknowledges the solution's strong customer satisfaction, highlighting AGFA HealthCare's dedicated support and effective issue resolution. As KLAS states, "AGFA HealthCare's Enterprise Imaging for Cardiology solution is newer to the market with an overall small installation base. . . . Most respondents are satisfied, noting strong relationships with their contacts, who are helpful in issue resolution."

A Testament to Innovation and Trust

"These achievements reflect the dedication of our AGFA team in delivering cutting-edge Enterprise Imaging solutions that empower healthcare providers worldwide," said Nathalie McCaughley, President of AGFA HealthCare. "Receiving multiple KLAS awards and top-tier rankings in PACS Radiology and Cardiology reaffirms our commitment to providing a truly integrated, enterprise-wide platform that drives excellence and innovation for our customers."

AGFA HealthCare will be honored at the Best in KLAS Awards Ceremony at VIVE and HIMSS, where McCaughley will proudly represent the company to receive the awards. Join us to explore how AGFA HealthCare continues to drive success in Enterprise Imaging.

For more details, visit the 2025 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report and Cardiology Report.

About AGFA HealthCare

At AGFA HealthCare, we are transforming the delivery of care - supporting healthcare professionals across the globe with secure, effective, and sustainable imaging data management. As a company, we are dedicated to our customers, and we have harnessed a value framework of Mission, Vision and Customer Delivery Principles into our routine operations. Through these principles, we commit a consistent high-yield code of conduct to our associates - channeling our experience and aspirations to all of our stakeholders. Our Empowerer profile supports our focus on creating an exceptional experience through the power of technology and is an integral foundation to our company standards. AGFA HealthCare is a division of the Agfa-Gevaert Group. For more information on AGFA HealthCare, please visit www.agfahealthcare.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

