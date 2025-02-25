Wesco International: Wesco Joins Military Spouse Employment Partnership

Wesco proudly announces its official partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense's Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP), a program within the Department of Defense's Spouse Education and Career Opportunities initiative. The induction ceremony on Jan. 29, 2025, formally welcomed Wesco into the program.

MSEP is a pivotal initiative that connects military spouses with employers committed to their professional advancement. Since its inception in 2011, MSEP has facilitated the hiring of more than 340,000 military spouses, offering them stable and rewarding career opportunities.

Chris Wolf, Chief Human Resources Officer at Wesco, expressed her enthusiasm for the new partnership: "By joining MSEP, Wesco reinforces its commitment to the military community. We recognize the unique challenges faced by military spouses and are dedicated to providing them with meaningful career opportunities. This partnership not only supports military families, it also strengthens our workforce with talented and resilient individuals."

Wesco's involvement in MSEP is part of a broader commitment to the military community. The company also participates in the Department of Defense's SkillBridge program, which offers service members the chance to gain civilian work experience during their last 180 days of military service. This program bridges the gap between military and civilian careers, providing valuable industry-specific training, apprenticeships, and internships.

Moreover, Wesco supports its veteran employees through the Veteran's Opportunity Liaison Team (VOLT) business resource group. VOLT is dedicated to fostering programs tailored to the development and well-being of Wesco's veteran employees, ensuring their success in post-military careers.

By joining MSEP and continuing its robust support of military veterans through initiatives like SkillBridge and VOLT, Wesco exemplifies its comprehensive commitment to the military community. These efforts honor the sacrifices of military families and contribute to a stronger, more resilient workforce.

###

About Spouse Education and Career Opportunities

The Defense Department established the Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program to provide education and career assistance to military spouses worldwide, offering free comprehensive resources and tools designed to help spouses meet their career and education goals. Resources include free career coaching services, the My Career Advancement Account Scholarship, the Military Spouse Career Accelerator Pilot and the Military Spouse Transition Program.

About Wesco

Wesco International (NYSE:WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with approximately $22 billion in annual sales in 2024 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, educational institutions, government agencies, technology companies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates more than 700 sites, including distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and sales offices in approximately 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

For more information, please contact:

Corporate Communications

Jennifer Sniderman

Vice President, Corporate Communications

717-579-6603

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Wesco International on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Wesco International

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wesco-international

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Wesco International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire