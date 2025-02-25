INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Tuesday said it has launched 7.5 mg and 10 mg vials of its obesity treatment, Zepbound, which are now available for $499 per month with the new Zepbound Self Pay Journey Program.Lilly also reduced the price of the 2.5 mg and 5 mg vials. These new offerings are available exclusively through LillyDirect Self Pay Pharmacy Solutions, which allows a transparent price by removing third-party supply chain entities and enabling patients to access savings directly outside of insurance.'Every major medical organization and establishment recognizes obesity as a chronic disease, yet insurance and federal programs do not systematically cover people living with obesity for medical care - this needs to change,' said Patrik Jonsson, executive vice president and president of Lilly Cardiometabolic Health and Lilly USA. 'Lilly is committed to working with all parties to solve this problem, and in the meantime, we'll continue to implement new options that improve the affordability and availability of our safe, approved and studied Zepbound for patients who are being asked to pay out-of-pocket.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX