Nexeo Plastics and Shell Polymers Signed Agreement to Distribute Polyethylene Grades in North America

Nexeo Plastics, a leading global thermoplastics resin distributor, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Shell Polymers to distribute many of its High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Injection and Blow Molding grades as well as its linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) Film grades in the United States and Canada, starting Jan. 1, 2025.

"We're excited about this partnership with Shell Polymers, which strengthens our ability to deliver high-quality polyethylene solutions across key industries like healthcare, packaging, and consumer goods. This collaboration allows us to offer materials that provide durability, compliance, and processing efficiency," Kurt Schuering, President and CEO of Nexeo Plastics, said.

Shell Polymers offers a diverse range of polyethylene materials engineered to meet specific performance requirements across various applications, ensuring optimal processing. Due to their versatile properties and adaptability in different manufacturing processes, they focus on creating solutions that meet customers' unique needs in healthcare, industrial packaging, consumer goods, agriculture, construction, and beyond.

Each grade is engineered to meet specific functional, regulatory, and cost requirements. By addressing diverse performance needs such as chemical resistance, flexibility, durability, and regulatory compliance, Shell Polymers' polyethylene grades are strategically positioned to serve these broad markets effectively.

Common performance benefits across these grades are:

Chemical Resistance: Ideal for industrial and medical applications requiring resistance to chemicals, moisture, and wear.

Durability: Long-lasting materials designed for heavy-duty use.

Processability: Easy flow and adaptability to various manufacturing techniques.

Regulatory Compliance: Many grades meet FDA, ISO or similar regulatory requirements for healthcare, packaging, and food contact.

Nexeo Plastics is committed to delivering exceptional service and technical expertise to its customers, and the partnership with Shell Polymers strengthens its ability to provide tailored solutions that meet the unique challenges faced by various businesses across North America.

For inquiries, product information or to explore the full list of Shell Polymer Polyethylene materials distributed by Nexeo Plastics, please visit or contact us at nexeoplastics.com.

About Nexeo Plastics

Nexeo Plastics is a leading global distributor of thermoplastic resins, connecting customers and suppliers with innovative material solutions across diverse industries. With a comprehensive portfolio of engineering and commodity-grade resins, Nexeo Plastics serves markets including healthcare, automotive, packaging, construction, consumer goods, and electronics. As a trusted partner, Nexeo Plastics is committed to delivering tailored solutions that help customers optimize their processes, meet regulatory requirements, and achieve their business goals. With a customer-centric approach, the company offers value-added services such as material selection, technical support, supply chain optimization, and sustainability initiatives to address today's complex challenges.

About Shell Polymers

Shell Polymers is a leading provider of innovative polyethylene materials, dedicated to delivering exceptional quality and performance across a wide range of applications. Our portfolio includes high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) grades engineered for durability, chemical resistance, flexibility, and compliance with stringent regulatory standards. Committed to sustainability and customer success, Shell Polymers is redefining what's possible in material science through unmatched technical expertise, process optimization support, and personalized service.

SOURCE: Nexeo Plastics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire