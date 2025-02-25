Helio Space Corporation: Former Top NASA Executive Mike Menzel Joins Heliospace

Menzel brings 40+ years of experience in advanced complex space systems to Heliospace

Heliospace Corp., a subsidiary of Helio Corporation (OTC PINK:HLEO) has announced that well-known industry senior technical executive Mike Menzel has accepted our offer to join Heliospace.

Mike has 43 years of experience in the aerospace industry, working 23 years for commercial and defense missions and 20 years for NASA. He has also been an adjunct lecturer in Physics and Astronomy at various colleges. Mike joins Heliospace in a senior technical position to lead development of advanced complex space systems.

Mike was the NASA Mission Systems Engineer for the James Webb Space Telescope and the Habitable World Observatory. He has received numerous industry awards, including the Robert H. Goddard Exceptional Achievement Award for Engineering in 2009, the NASA Systems Engineering Excellence Award in 2010, the Mission Engineering and Systems Analysis Division Engineering Excellence Award in 2013, the NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal in 2013 and 2023, the 2020 Robert H. Goddard Merit Award in 2020, the NASA Distinguished Service Medal in 2022, the NASA Systems Engineering Excellence Award in 2022, the Norman L. Baker Astronautics Engineer Award in 2023, AIAA Goddard Astronautics Award in 2023 and finally the IEEE Simon Ramo Medal for Systems Engineering in 2025.

Helio Corporation is a technology, engineering and research and development (R&D) holding company serving commercial, government and non-profit organizations. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Heliospace Corporation ("Heliospace"), is an aerospace company specializing in the design, engineering, assembly and test of space flight qualified hardware and provides systems engineering, modeling, analysis, integration and test services to customers in government, commercial, private and non-profit markets. With deep expertise in civil space missions combined with a growing business serving commercial companies, our primary company objective is to enable humanity's pursuit of the scientific and commercial development of space. https://helio.space/

